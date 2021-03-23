The Tyler Tuesday Content You Didn’t Know You Needed
A look back at some offseason vibes
Exhibit A: Tyler on a jet ski
Exhibit B: A fashion goat
“Whatever I wear, it’s my mood and how I’m feeling. It portrays to how I play on the court. I’m fearless. You never know what I’m gonna do. That’s the same with my fashion. You never know what I’m gonna wear.”
"When it comes to style, I think Kendrick will wear more of the clean cut, kinda tight fit. I like more of a baggy fit to me. We bounce ideas off each other all the time. We definitely look at each other’s outfits like, ‘I like what you’re wearing tonight.’”
