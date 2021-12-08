Tyler Herro & Udonis Haslem Win Big at the 2021 SI Awards

On Tuesday night, Sports Illustrated hosted the SI Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The show recognized notable athletes, teams and sports moments that made this year so memorable. Two of our Miami HEAT superstars were recognized with awards!

Tyler Herro – Best Dressed Athlete of the Year

According to SI, the Best Dressed Athlete of the Year award honors an athlete who cares about their fit off the court just as much as their game on the court. The winning athlete embodies sports and fashion demonstrated through more than what they wear, but how they wear it, where they wear it and why they wear it.

Udonis Haslem – Hometown Hero Award

This honor celebrates athletes who have given everything they have to their teammates on the court while serving their community off of it.

“The man who you see here today, I have to thank my stepmother, Barbara Wooten. She embodies what this award is about. And when you talk about community and being a hero in a community and giving back and thinking bigger and better than just yourself. She embodies that and she's the reason why I stand before you here today the man that I am today.” – Udonis Haslem

Image Credit: SI Awards/Medium Rare