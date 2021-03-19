Trophy Gold Autographed Legends Jersey Auction

In honor of our 2021 Earned Edition Uniform launch, we’re auctioning off 8 one-of-a-kind Trophy Gold jerseys.

Of those 8 jerseys, 5 will feature the name, number, and signature of a Championship-winning player throughout our history. Those players will include Alonzo Mourning, Ray Allen, Udonis Haslem, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade.

The final 3 jerseys will feature the numbers 6, 12 and 13, in celebration of our 3 Championship years, with “CHAMPS” across the back. Each will be signed by Head Coach Erik Spoelstra, President Pat Riley, and Managing General Partner Micky Arison.

Auction Details: