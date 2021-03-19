Trophy Gold Autographed Legends Jersey Auction
Bid on one-of-a-kind Trophy Gold jerseys signed by HEAT Legends
In honor of our 2021 Earned Edition Uniform launch, we’re auctioning off 8 one-of-a-kind Trophy Gold jerseys.
Of those 8 jerseys, 5 will feature the name, number, and signature of a Championship-winning player throughout our history. Those players will include Alonzo Mourning, Ray Allen, Udonis Haslem, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade.
The final 3 jerseys will feature the numbers 6, 12 and 13, in celebration of our 3 Championship years, with “CHAMPS” across the back. Each will be signed by Head Coach Erik Spoelstra, President Pat Riley, and Managing General Partner Micky Arison.
Auction Details:
- Auction begins Saturday, March 20th, at noon and closes Wednesday, April 7th at 9pm.
- The opening bid for each jersey is $250.
- Every item has been authenticated and individually registered by MeiGray, the NBA’s exclusive partner in the NBA & MeiGray Game-Worn Authentication Program.
- Every item will be registered into the NBA Authentication Database, for lifetime reference and collector protection.
- A Letter of Authenticity with registration hologram will be included with every jersey.
