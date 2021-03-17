Trevor Ariza Fits Like The Glove

The Miami HEAT have a type. Trevor Ariza is that type of player.

One year ago, the team acquired two of those types in then 29-year old Jae Crowder and then 36-year old Andre Iguodala. Iguodala stepped into a defensive-dynamo role off the bench while Crowder quickly joined the starting frontcourt alongside Bam Adebayo as Erik Spoelstra toggled from a somewhat conservative drop scheme to a switch-heavy defense that was far better suited for the postseason.

Neither player was the reason for Miami’s trip down NBA Finals lane, but the HEAT don’t get there without Crowder soaking up minutes against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Iguodala hounding Jayson Tatum and both hitting some deus ex machina threes throughout. So maybe they were the reason after all.

With Crowder now in Phoenix, Ariza can fill a similar role. He’s got the size and wingspan at 6-foot-8 to play the modern four spot. He can switch as much as the HEAT want to switch, a coverage he played almost exclusively a few years back with Houston as they almost knocked off the best-offensive-team-ever Golden State Warriors. Even after he was traded to Portland last season before opting out of the bubble, Ariza was trusted to guard the likes of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Trae Young, Victor Oladipo, Jayson Tatum, DeMar DeRozan, James Harden, Luka Doncic and LeBron James. All in just 21 games.

The lateral quickness isn’t what it once was, but as with Iguodala, there’s still more than enough veteran tradecraft to make up for any losses in mobility. Any live dribble it at risk when Freddy Krueger arms and Jerry Rice hands are nearby.

That’s the thing, in theory. Ariza might not have to be the same player he was in Houston, much less who he was winning a title with Los Angeles a decade ago. The need is for what he can do today. The way Miami plays defense is often less about the individual on the ball than it is about the way the other four players are set up behind him. Spoelstra has taken bits and pieces of schemes they’ve created for the likes of Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Trae Young and Joel Embiid and mashed them all together. When the ball is possessed by a threatening player – a type many non-playoff teams lack these days – orders are to shrink the floor and stunt into driving lanes when there’s an attack. If a smaller guard calls for a pick, trap him. If a post player tries to work inside, send help. Nobody gets left on an island. Ariza is the help you send, but he can also send the ball into help.

As they allow at-rim attempts at the third-lowest frequency in the league and the seventh-lowest rim percentage, Miami’s entire defense is predicated on protecting the paint without rim protection. It requires length, discipline and connection. Ariza has the tools to necessary to accentuate Spoelstra’s goals. In the postseason, when it becomes more dangerous to help and allow all the threes Miami is allowing because the best teams have threats all over the floor, Ariza can be trusted to hold his own long enough so Adebayo and Jimmy Butler aren’t spending 30-plus minutes tasked with the toughest assignments. A defensive Mark Buehrle, if necessary.

If you’ve got a freight train coming down the middle of the floor, Ariza can either be the tip of the spear or a shield in the phalanx. You’ve seen all the possessions Miami has spent running a full-court press that drops back into the wings-high zone that they blend fluidly with man-to-man. Ariza slots right in. It’s plug-and-play.

On the other end, Ariza is shooting 39 percent on corner threes over the past four seasons. Same as P.J. Tucker. Ariza has also taken the fifth-most corner threes over that span, and he hasn’t even played a game in a calendar year. Catch-and-shoot volume isn’t valued nearly as much as it needs to be in the league sphere and there are no concerns with him disrupting the flow of the offense. Miami, at No. 6 in corner-three frequency, has volume to fill. The fit is obvious, and the ask won’t be out of anyone’s comfort zone.

We haven’t even gotten to exactly why Ariza is Miami’s type of player yet. The reason both Crowder and Iguodala fit last season, really fit, is because they were professionals. Show up. Do the work. Play your part. Be a part of the team. Roll your eyes if you want, but that stuff matters to the folks at the helm. They like winners.

“I think as a generic statement people like to say we need veteran leadership,” Spoelstra said a few days before the trade. “It is extremely hard to find the right veteran leadership in this league, where those veterans do have an impact and a voice and can have the respect of everyone in the locker room to actually move the needle. We feel like we have those guys.”

And what Spoelstra had to say about Andre Iguodala soon after may as well apply to Ariza.

“There’s a reason why he was such an important component for all those championship teams with Golden State. I don’t think anybody could tell you what his stat line is. It’s all a matter of winning plays that coaches and teammates understand but maybe not necessarily the general public understand how much you can really impact winning.”

Is Ariza going to play a major role out of the gates? We’ll see. He hasn’t played in over a year and though he’s presumably in good shape with rested legs, there may need to be a ramping up period as he gets acclimated to the system. Winners of 11-of-12, the HEAT are rolling and after a shaky first month they’ve finally settled on a starting lineup, with Olynyk alongside Adebayo, that’s found game-to-game stability. The trade doesn’t give Spoelstra any fewer capable players with which to carve out a rotation. He has decisions to make, but with the team back in contention for home court there’s no rush. When the time comes and the right postseason opponent looms, Ariza will be an option just as Crowder would have been a year ago before Spoelstra adjusted his lineups earlier than expected.

None of this can be proven until Ariza takes the court. However much slippage there has been, the HEAT have still acquired someone with value. Sure, you can tilt your team’s age balance too far in one direction or the other. Teams that win have players like Ariza either on the court or on the bench. Goran Dragic may have followed up his Old Man Logan 20-point fourth quarter in Chicago, on all jumpers, with 2-of-15 shooting over his next two games, but that’s fine. The HEAT will take that with this roster. Gary Payton averaged 5.8 points per game in the playoffs in 2006 at 37 years-old, but Miami won the title in part because of some timely Payton plays, and shots.

In other words, the league’s elders deserve their respect. This industry may be unforgiving to athletes as they approach their mid-30’s and beyond, but you don’t hit a specific date and suddenly lose the ability to hoop. Last we saw of Ariza, he was the player who fills some very specific needs. Ariza fits what this team wants to do on the court in theory. In practice, he’ll at the very least fits what this team wants to be.

As with Payton 15 years ago, there are winning moments left to offer.