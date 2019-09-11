Training Camp Is Almost Here

It's that time of year again.

In less than a month, your Miami HEAT will open their 2019 Training Camp presented by Baptist Health, at Massimino Court on Keiser University’s Flagship campus in West Palm Beach. Camp will be held from Tuesday, October 1 through Saturday, October 5, 2019.

“Keiser University is excited to host the Miami HEAT at our Flagship Campus,” commented Keiser Chancellor Dr. Arthur Keiser. “We look forward to hosting this world class organization.”

Following Media Day on Monday, September 30, the HEAT will travel to West Palm Beach. Training camp is not open to the public.