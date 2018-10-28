Trail Blazers 111 - HEAT 120 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 120-111 Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Goran Dragić led the way for the HEAT with 28 points.

1. Dragić Comes Through In The Clutch

With the pressure mounting and Portland making a run to steal the game, Dragić answered the call like he’s done countless times in the past.

How so?

Well, the Slovenian led Miami with 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting in the fourth, including this pull-up three that essentially put the game on ice.

Clutch.

Otherwise in the contest, Dragić kept the Trail Blazers guessing for most of the evening with finishes off the catch and finishes off the bounce like this spinning drive in the second quarter:

Simply put, he just knows how to score.

In addition to his team-high 28 points on 10-of-19 shooting, including 4-of-9 from deep, Dragić also dished out five assists, grabbed three boards and recorded a plus-seven rating.

2. KO Sharp Late

While Kelly Olynyk played well through three quarters and did his usual work on the offensive end, he really made his presence felt in the fourth.

Shortly after throwing this fantastic outlet pass to Dragić….

…Olynyk came through with this extremely difficult finish with contact:

Crafty.

When it was all said and done, the 7-footer tallied 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting, five rebounds, five assists and a team-high plus-eight rating.

3. Wad3 Cooks In The First Half

When you’re hot, you’re hot.

That pretty much sums it up for Dwyane Wade in the first half, as the wily vet hit his first five shots and had it going from the very start.

In fact, he nailed four treys on the night, including this tough corner three just before the second quarter buzzer.

That’s how you finish a half.

In all, Wade amassed 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-6 from downtown, and three rebounds.

Other Takeaways:

-Although Hassan Whiteside didn’t score all that much, the big fella protected the rim very well, disrupted Portland’s rhythm and came away with a game-high six blocks on the night. And while four of those came on Jusuf Nurkić, Whiteside’s best swat came on Al-Farouq Aminu on the perimeter.

I mean, just look at all the ground he covered.

In addition to his six blocks, Whiteside also had five points and a game-high 16 rebounds.

Game Note:

-James Johnson (Sports Hernia Surgery), Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery), Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will finish their homestand Monday night at 7:30 against the Sacramento Kings. Tickets for that game, which is also Hispanic Heritage Night, can be found here.