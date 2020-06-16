A Town Hall with the HEAT
Friday, June 19th at 3pm
Juneteenth is a holiday that recognizes and celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States. For the Miami HEAT, Juneteenth is a day of learning, reflecting, and conversing about one of the issues still affecting the lives of the Black community today - systemic racism.
We recognize the power of voice when it comes to addressing racial injustice, so we invite you to attend a real, candid, and passionate conversation with Head Coach Erik Spoelstra and the entire HEAT team.
A Town Hall with the HEAT - Friday, June 19th
Registration Coming Soon
- Register to join the conversation. Space is limited and will be on a first come, first served basis.
- Submit your questions you’d like the hear the Coach or the players address as it relates to the current social climate.
