Defense Reigns Supreme In HEAT Victory Over Raptors

In what was a defensive battle all evening, the HEAT defeated the Raptors 84-76 Thursday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Yes, you read that score correctly.

Let’s take a look at how Miami got the job done.

1. Herro Gets Hot Late

With the HEAT needing a jolt of energy on the offensive end, Tyler Herro certainly provided it with 11 straight points for Miami, spanning from late in the third to early in the fourth.

And of course, threes like this were part of the equation:

In all, the rookie tallied 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-6 from deep, four boards, three assists and a steal.

2. Bam Strong After Halftime

Although Bam Adebayo had a quiet first half, he picked things up after the break and continued to show nice touch around the basket.

For proof of that, just take a look at this nifty fake and finish in the third quarter:

Then again, this tip-in later in the fourth was perhaps his most important bucket of the contest:

Adebayo finished with a team-high 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting, a game-high 14 rebounds, two assists, one block and a plus-nine rating.

3. Jones Jr. At It Again

As usual, Derrick Jones Jr. defended his tail off at the top of the zone and wreaked havoc time and time again.

In addition to racking up deflections left and right, he also scored seven points in the fourth and ended things on a high note with this alley-oop jam courtesy of Herro:

When it was all said and done, Jones Jr. had 10 points, six boards, a team-high two steals (tied with Jimmy Butler) and a block.

Other Takeaways:

-Butler flirted with a triple-double and set up his guys supremely well all night.

Naturally, he also crashed the glass like on this hard-nosed sequence in the fourth:

In total, Butler amassed eight points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

-Goran Dragić got the HEAT going in the second quarter with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and concluded with those 13 points, to go along with two boards, one assist and one block.

Game Note:

-Daryl Macon (G League - Two-Way), KZ Okpala (G League - On Assignment) and Justise Winslow (Lower Back Bone Bruise) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will get right back to it on Friday at 7PM against the Magic. From there, Miami will return home to prepare for its matchup with the Blazers on Sunday at 6PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.