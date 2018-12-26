Toronto Raptors at Miami HEAT Game Preview

The Miami HEAT host the Toronto Raptors Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Get your tickets now! Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM, and television coverage is on FOX Sports Sun. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: What has stood out to you the most about Miami’s five-game winning streak?

Couper Moorhead: It’s all about the defense. Much has been said about the HEAT’s zone but they’re still playing man about 75 percent of the time and it’s been largely stifling. Miami has the NBA’s third-best defense over the last five games and are playing at the league’s slowest pace – including a very slow offensive pace, so it’s not just their defense slowing things down – so we’re seeing very low point totals. With pace up across the league, the HEAT are simply playing a style that not many teams are used to these days and it’s getting teams out of rhythm, along with the zone being another disruption option. This is a well-coached team with a good scheme for each game, prioritizing closing down the paint while allowing quite a few catch-and-shoot threes these days, and the personnel to both execute and play harder than their counterparts.

In a weird way the HEAT haven’t changed all that much given that they’re still giving themselves a chance to compete and be in the game every night, but sometimes you need to make a few stylistic changes to ensure you stay in that same lane.

Joe Beguiristain: Although Miami has had a top 10 defense for nearly the whole year, it has really picked things up on that end of late. In fact, the HEAT have allowed just 100.6 points per 100 possessions over the past five games thanks to a mix of man and zone defense. And when you delve deeper into the numbers, Miami is allowing just 24.4 attempts per game from the restricted area and 10.2 tries in the paint (outside of the restricted area) during that span. That’s obviously a product of the zone (as is all the three-point attempts the HEAT have given up), but the team has done a great job of executing it and Erik Spoelstra has done an even better job of knowing when to implement it.

What’s more, Miami has also upped its offensive production during its winning streak. All told, the HEAT are scoring 108.9 points per 100 possessions during the flurry, which is 3.1 points more than their season average. In particular, guys like James Johnson, Justise Winslow and Tyler Johnson are playing quite well, so we’ll see if they can keep it up.

2: What did we learn about this matchup the first time these teams met?

Couper: Outside of the Warriors when they’re at full-go, this is as tough a matchup as exists in the league for Miami. The HEAT thrive on having a lineup or two for just about every situation thanks to their depth, but the Raptors are just as flexible and have some serious firepower to complement a rangy defense. Toronto led by as much as 26 in the first matchup and the final margin was only 10 points thanks to Dwyane Wade having his best game of the season, scoring 35 points on 4-of-7 shooting from three, along with 42 percent shooting from the team overall.

The HEAT are going to have to play their best defensive game of this entire winning streak, and they’re going to need to hit their open threes. Jonas Valančiūnas is out so that gives Toronto a little less flexibility and might open up the offensive glass for Hassan Whiteside and Bam Adebayo, and we don’t yet know if Serge Ibaka will play, either, so it’s possible the middle of the floor is a little more open tonight than usual.

Joe: We learned that the Raptors are one heck of a team.

That said, Miami actually gave Toronto all it could handle in the first half of that last matchup, as the team didn’t commit a single turnover before the break. (Oddly enough, that was the first time the HEAT didn’t commit a turnover in a half in franchise history.) However, the Raptors, powered by Kawhi Leonard and the new-and-improved Pascal Siakam, blew the game wide open in the third quarter and carried over that momentum throughout the rest of the contest. And even though Dwyane Wade scored a season-high 35 points, including 10 in the fourth, it just wasn’t enough in the end.

In addition to Wade, Bam Adebayo also turned some heads with a career-high 21 rebounds and an impressive block on Leonard from the perimeter. This time around, Jonas Valančiūnas is out with a dislocated left thumb, so perhaps Adebayo can clean the glass once again. Of course, Hassan Whiteside and Derrick Jones Jr. should also be able to do their thing on the boards. Jones Jr. didn’t play in that last meeting on Nov. 25, so it’ll be fun to see how he changes things on Wednesday night.

3: How will Toronto challenge Miami’s defense?

Couper: The Raptors have a little bit of everything offensively, with Greg Monroe and his interior touch replacing Valančiūnas while the big man is out. What’s tough about Toronto is similar to what is tough about Milwaukee – they’re great shooting teams that are also the most efficient teams in the league. Giannis Antetokounmpo is such an important part of Milwaukee’s attack however, and Miami has always schemed him well with extra interior help at the cost of allowing some perimeter passing lanes. Toronto’s attack is a bit more balanced from a playmaking perspective, especially with Pascal Siakam looking as improved as any player in the league.

In other words, the Raptors will challenge Miami’s defense in every way possible. And just as they did against opponents like Houston and Milwaukee, the HEAT may try to slow the game down and reduce the game to whether or not Toronto can hit their threes or not. It can be a fine line to dance, but it’s one they’ve proved capable at so far.

Joe: Toronto really makes hay from the corners, so the HEAT’s zone defense will be put to the test. And to nobody’s surprise, sharpshooter Danny Green is a big reason why the Raptors are so dangerous from beyond the arc. In addition to leading Toronto in three-pointers attempted per game (5.5) and percentage off those looks (40.9), he’s also tops in net rating (16.0).

Other than corner threes and Green, Miami will also have to try and mitigate a great playmaker in Kyle Lowry. The bullish 32-year-old point guard is averaging a team and career-high 9.8 assists per game, with the bulk of those going to Serge Ibaka and Siakam. And while the HEAT had trouble stopping Lowry from finding his teammates that last time out, they held both he and Green to just 16 points on 7-of-18 shooting combined.

INJURY UPDATE: Lowry (back) is doubtful and Ibaka (knee) is probable.

Game Notes:

The HEAT have won five straight and are 16-16.

The Raptors have won two of three and enter the contest at 25-10.

Over Miami’s five-game winning streak, the team has held the opposition to less than 100 points and below their shooting averages in each contest.

Kawhi Leonard leads Toronto in points (26.8), rebounds (8.4) and steals (1.8) per game.

Efficiencies (Rank):