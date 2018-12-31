Timberwolves 113 - HEAT 104 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-104 Sunday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Dwyane Wade led the way for the HEAT with 21 points.

1. Wade Does All He Can Late

As usual, Wade saved his best for last and led Miami with seven points on 3-of-5 shooting in the fourth quarter, including this slithering drive and scoop shot over Karl-Anthony Towns:

Earlier in the contest, Wade showed patience and probed his dribble for a bunch of finishes inside.

Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough in the end.

In addition to his team-high 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting, Wade also accumulated a team-high five assists, four boards and a block.

2. Winslow Sharp Early

Justise Winslow was a menace on both ends of the floor in the first half, as he set up his teammates, scored for himself and played stout defense on multiple assignments.

All that said, nothing quite touches a sequence he had early in the second quarter where he noticed Gorgui Dieng was in trouble and beat Robert Covington to the pass. Immediately after stealing the ball, Winslow knocked down a three right in front of the HEAT bench:

That was cool.

Oh yeah, this feed a little later to Rodney McGruder for a corner three was impressive as well:

After that point though, Winslow got into some foul trouble in the third quarter and couldn’t quite get back in rhythm.

When it was all said and done, the 22-year-old tallied 10 points, seven rebounds, a team-high four steals and three assists.

3. Jones Jr. Mixes It Up

While Derrick Jones Jr. feasted on the offensive glass as usual, he also showed nice touch around the rim on his attacks to the bucket.

And of course, a monster jam was part of the equation too.

Jones Jr. ended up with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting, nine rebounds (including a career-high seven offensive), one steal and one block.

Game Notes:

-James Johnson (Illness) sat out.

-Goran Dragić (Right Knee Surgery), Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery), Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7PM. Miami’s next home tilt will be on Friday at 8PM against the Wizards. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.