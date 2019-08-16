Where to Purchase Your Tickets

Individual game tickets for all 2019-20 Miami HEAT regular season home games will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, August 17th at 12:00 p.m.

Ticket prices start as low as $15 per game for select games.

Purchase tickets at HEAT.com/Tickets, Ticketmaster.com, or via 1-800-4NBA-TIX

There will be an eight-ticket limit per order per game. Please note that the AmericanAirlines Arena Ticket Office will not participate in the general on sale on August 17th, but tickets may be purchased at the AmericanAirlines Arena Ticket Office starting Monday, August 19th at 10:00 a.m.

Resale Tickets Also On Sale for 2019-20

Fans interested in purchasing individual resale tickets from HEAT Season Ticket Members and other fans can make their purchases online at HEAT.com or Ticketmaster.com beginning tomorrow at noon.