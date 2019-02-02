Thunder 118 - HEAT 102 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-102 Friday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Kelly Olynyk led the way for the HEAT with 21 points.

1. KO Catches Fire From Deep

Throughout the contest, Olynyk spaced the floor for Miami and drilled a bunch of catch-and-shoot threes.

And while he hit a trey to start the fourth, he finished a number of plays inside as the quarter wore on.

Just take this layup with contact as a perfect example:

In addition to his team-high 21 points (10 in the fourth) on 8-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-6 from deep, Olynyk also had seven boards, two assists and a block.

2. Quick Start For Whiteside

Although Hassan Whiteside came through with a couple dunks in the first half, he carried over his sharp play into the third and helped the HEAT cut the deficit a bit.

As such, one of his more assertive plays of the night came during the flurry on this nice finish thanks to a solid pass from Justise Winslow:

Whiteside finished with 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting, a game-high 16 rebounds, one assist and one block.

3. BAM Sticks With It

Regardless of the deficit, Bam Adebayo fought hard until the very end and threw down this massive one-handed jam in the fourth:

Adebayo ended up with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting, nine rebounds and two assists.

Game Note:

-Derrick Jones Jr. (Right Knee Bone Bruises), Goran Dragić (Right Knee Surgery), Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will wrap up their homestand on Saturday at 7:30 PM against the Pacers. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.