The Power of Giving Back

It’s a crystal-clear December morning in South Florida. The sun is shining, very few clouds are in the sky and the temperature is in the mid-60s. A small taste of winter.

And on this particular Saturday three days before Christmas, plenty of people are making their way to a local Walmart for last minute gifts.

But perhaps nobody is happier than Randall Heidelburg.

Why?

Well, because when Udonis Haslem has something to say, you listen.

With the help of his foundation, UD surprised Heidelburg and the students from the Expressive Arts magnet program at Charles R. Drew K-8 Center with a full-day excursion. After taking the students on a shopping spree and being generous with his time to others around the store, Haslem had a special gift for Heidelburg.

A signed Vice Nights jersey.

“I just feel honored to be represented for what I do for the kids and everything like that,” Heidelburg, a drama teacher, said moments after receiving the jersey.

“To recognize people that are doing positive things in the environment, and what he’s doing at such a young age is very rare, man. I just wanted him to know that I appreciate it,” Haslem said. “I appreciate him giving back to the community, my community. I was these kids not too long ago, so I understand the influence that something like this can have.”

Haslem’s influence in the community goes way beyond just this particular event, which was his 8th Annual Christmas Program for Exceptional Students. With the guidance of his stepmom and his business manager, Sylvester King Jr., Haslem's foundation has provided Thanksgiving meals to needy families and distributed school uniforms and school supplies to underprivileged children. And at the end of the day, his foundation is all about supporting the youth.

“It basically started with a close family friend who passed away and had two kids,” Haslem said. “And we were in a situation where we could help out for the holidays with her two kids, and that’s the thing that always sticks in my mind because that’s how my foundation pretty much started.”

Wade Remembers

Another guy who has certainly done his part to make the world a better place is Dwyane Wade.

Throughout his 16-year career, Wade has received numerous awards for his involvement in the community both at the local and national level. Most recently, Wade received the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for March 2018 for his efforts during the Parkland tragedy. Above all else, the 36-year-old's upbringing and character play a big role in his willingness to go above and beyond for those who need assistance.

“Just understanding where I come from, being a kid that was less fortunate [and] had to depend on others to do things for my family,” Wade said on what’s compelled him to give back. “Understanding the importance of that, how it made me feel, and I always told myself when I was a kid, 'If I ever get the opportunity to be blessed with abundance of, I will make sure that I help others.’”

Helping others, of course, is one of the main aspects of the holiday season. When Wade was in fourth or fifth grade, he won an essay contest that resulted in his favorite Christmas growing up. Experiencing that made him realize how much of an impact that could have.

“They sent Santa Claus to your house and they brought gifts to our family, and that was one of the best Christmases for me growing up,” Wade said. “But a lot of them…my parents didn’t have the funds to be able to give us all the things we wanted, so it wasn’t like great experiences growing up. So…as a parent, I want my kids to have great experiences obviously, but as someone who is a face of a franchise, a face of a community, I want to make sure I continue to do things in the community for other families to help them have better holidays as well.”

For well over a decade, Wade and Haslem have provided South Florida with unforgettable moments that will last a lifetime. And while their accomplishments on the court will ultimately be what people think of first when discussing their legacy and impact, their philanthropic efforts will only continue to grow as they transition into the next phase of their lives.