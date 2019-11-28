Miami HEAT Store - Thanksgiving Hours & Black Friday Deals

Our Miami HEAT Store Dolphin Mall and Pembroke Lakes Mall locations are open on Thanksgiving Day.



We’re making Black Friday extra special this year with this doorbuster Miami HEAT ticket deal at both store locations. Spend $150+ and receive 2 free tickets to our Jan. 27 ViceWave game vs the Orlando Magic (while supplies last).



Other in-store Black Friday deals

• $20 off Nike Swingman Jerseys (excludes ViceWave)

• Free pin with purchase of any Court Culture merchandise (while supplies last)

• Buy one, get one 50% off hats (excludes ViceWave)



Store hours

Dolphin Mall

Thanksgiving: 9am – midnight

Black Friday: 8am – 11pm



Pembroke Lakes Mall

Thanksgiving: 6pm – midnight

Black Friday: 6am – 9pm