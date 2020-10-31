Thank You, Dan Craig

“We want to congratulate Dan Craig on his new position with the Los Angeles Clippers”, said HEAT President Pat Riley. “Dan has been part of the HEAT family for a long time and has been a great contributor over the years. We wish Dan and his family nothing but the best as he pursues this new adventure.”

“Dan Craig and I have spent the last 17 years side-by-side through the highs, lows and everything in-between,” said HEAT Head Coach Erik Spoelstra. “He has been a good friend and an invaluable member of my staff. He is a tremendous coach and I’m confident that he will have success in this next chapter of his professional journey and will one day be a head coach in this league. We will miss DC, Jackie, Brody, Will and Katelyn in Miami and wish them much success and happiness.”

Craig recently completed his 17th season with the HEAT organization after beginning his career in Miami prior to the 2003-04 campaign. Over that span, Craig has accumulated three NBA Championships, six Eastern Conference titles and 13 postseason appearances. Additionally, he served one year as head coach of the HEAT’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, where he led the team to the 2016 G League title while earning G League Coach of the Year honors on his way to a record-breaking 40-win season.