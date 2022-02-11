Superintendent Carvalho Recognition

The Miami HEAT honored Superintendent Carvalho for his 14-year tenure serving the nation’s fourth largest school system, Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS), with a recognition ceremony at iPrepatory Academy. Recognized by his peers as a national voice for equity in education, Carvalho has shaped M-DCPS into one of the nation’s highest-performing urban school systems.

As a thank you for his service to the South Florida community, the HEAT gifted Carvalho a commemorative jersey before he takes on his new role as the superintendent of Los Angeles Unified School District.