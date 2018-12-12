HEAT Unveils "Sunset Vice" Uniform

MIAMI, Dec.12 – Today, the Miami HEAT formally unveiled its Earned Edition uniform entitled “Sunset Vice.” The 16 teams that made last season’s playoffs were rewarded for their efforts with an exclusive on-court look as part of Nike NBA Earned Edition program. Sunset Vice features a color variation of the City Edition Vice Nights uniforms. This is the first time an NBA team will boldly wear an entire uniform which showcases the color laser fuchsia.

Very limited quantities of the Sunset Vice jersey will be available for purchase online exclusively at TheMiamiHEATStore.com on Wednesday, December 19th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Sunset Vice jerseys purchased online at The Miami HEAT Store will begin shipping to purchasers Wednesday, December 26.

All other Sunset Vice merchandise, including Court Culture apparel as well as a full line of retail items, will be available for purchase both online and at all The Miami HEAT Store locations also on Wednesday, December 19th beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The HEAT will wear the Sunset Vice uniform for the following home games at AmericanAirlines Arena:

12/26/18 | Toronto Raptors

12/28/18 | Cleveland Cavaliers

12/30/18 | Minnesota Timberwolves

The team has launched a special website, HEAT.com/SunsetVice, which showcases digital elements of the Sunset Vice uniform campaign including photography and video.