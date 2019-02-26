Suns 124 - HEAT 121 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Phoenix Suns 124-121 Monday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Hassan Whiteside led the way for the HEAT with 29 points.

1. KO Does It All

Although Kelly Olynyk got off to a solid start and came through with one of his patented Kelly Keepers early on…

…he really did his thing in the fourth with 12 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting.

And per usual, KO mixed things up throughout the flurry with finishes inside and outside shots like this long two that gave Miami a brief 121-120 lead:

Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough.

When it was all said and done, Olynyk amassed a season-high 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting, 10 boards, three assists and a steal.

2. Whiteside & Bam Ball Out

With the Suns lacking rim protectors for the most part, both Whiteside and Bam Adebayo imposed their will more often than not.

From the start, Whiteside utilized his strength advantage against Phoenix’s slew of bigs and crashed the offensive glass time and time again.

And while his first half was impressive, he took over the third quarter and racked up 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the period thanks to some nice feeds from Dion Waiters.

Here’s one of those connections:

In addition to his game-high 29 points on 14-of-19 shooting, Whiteside also led the way with 11 rebounds (six offensive) to go along with two steals and an assist.

Adebayo, meanwhile, displayed a lot of energy as usual and came through with these two impressive plays in transition in the second quarter:

The 21-year-old finished with 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting, nine rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block.

3. Waiters Goes Off In The Fourth

After setting up his teammates very well through the first three quarters, Waiters went bonkers in the fourth and scored all 12 of his points in the final period, including this crazy corner three with contact:

(Also note the great block by Adebayo that got it all started.)

Waiters ended up with seven assists, four boards and a block to go along with his aforementioned 12 points.

Game Notes:

-James Johnson (Slight Left AC Sprain), Justise Winslow (Left Knee Soreness) and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

-Rodney McGruder (Bruised Right Knee) and Derrick Jones Jr. (Illness) were active scratches.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM.