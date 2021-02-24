The Steady Hands of Jimmy Butler

Around the time Jimmy Butler returned to the lineup in late January after missing 10 consecutive games tied up in the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols, Bam Adebayo was asked how the game was different with his teammate back on the court.

“He’s an All-Star,” Adebayo said, pausing to search for words and finding nothing better. “That’s it.”

That didn’t play out in reality as Butler missed out on his sixth All-Star selection last night. The rationale understandable given the time missed and the team’s current record – coaches select the reserves and coaches tend to reward team success – but though he won’t be playing in the game Butler has been as much an All-Star as anyone in the time he’s been available.

The resume doesn’t need to get too complicated. When Butler has been out, the HEAT are 3-8. When he’s played, they are 11-8. Granted, the latter is hardly an unassailable record but the next level is that Miami is +4.5 points per 100 possessions better on offense and +6.6 per 100 better on defense when Butler is simply on the court. That’s a 11.1 per 100 improvement overall, in the 90th percentile across the association. The HEAT have plenty of talent. When they have Butler they know they have a steady pair of hands on the steering wheel.

“It’s just a relief,” Tyler Herro said when Butler returned. “He can do everything, and it’s just a big relief to be able to have him back on really both ends of the floor. He impacts the game in such a big way.

“He just settles everything down.”

If box-score lines are your thing, Butler is currently the seventh player in history to average at least 19 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 1.8 steals per game, joining the likes of Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Grant Hill, Russell Westbrook and the incomparable Fat Lever who deserves recognition for always showing up on these lists. Butler has as many triple-doubles in February (4) as he did in his eight-year career prior to joining Miami.

Over a year ago, in that relatively innocent before-time of November, 2019, we drew the comparison between Butler and Brad Pitt, one of his generations greatest character actors who is nevertheless regularly cast as a leading man for obvious reasons. It’s fitting that since then Pitt got his flowers winning an Oscar for a supporting role in Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood while Butler showed out with two of the best games ever played in the NBA Finals as the depleted HEAT lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The world may view each man slightly differently now, but only because they were seen on a different stage with a different light. They remain unchanged. Pitt was already back to being the sole name over the title in Ad Astra before 2019 even finished while Butler has toggled back into regular season ensemble, about-to-go-on-a-time-heist-to-stop-Thanos mode.

“[He’s doing] whatever is necessary,” Erik Spoelstra said. “He’s facilitating a lot for us, so it’s not like you saw in the Finals where he was scoring 40 a game for us. He and Bam are facilitating and creating opportunities for our other guys, making the game easier for them, and we’re a much more dangerous team to prepare for or to defend.”

It’s well known at this point that Butler eases his way into games, in a sense, though that isn’t to say he takes things easy. “If you really pay attention to how I play, I normally always do that,” he says. In the first quarter against Oklahoma City on Monday, Butler took just three shots, scoring two points with just one rebound. But he also had six assists in those 10 minutes, comfortable to draw the many eyes of the defense as he sought out his crew of relocating-and-percolating shooters.

“I get a pretty good sense of the game, the way that the game starts out,” Butler said. “Trying to make sure that everybody is involved, we’re doing our jobs on both ends of the floor.”

Averaging a career-high in assists for the second year in a row, Butler is creating three-point opportunities at a rate commensurate with James Harden, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“It’s because I have so much trust and faith in my teammates to make shots,” Butler said. “I always got the easy job.”

That’s not exactly a whole truth, but we can appreciate the sentiment. Butler and Adebayo, the heartbeat of the team as Spoelstra calls them, have jobs as tough as they come, acting as the central figures on both ends of the floor. Everything is designed around what they can do. When the HEAT are struggling for any points as they attempt to beat the Los Angeles Lakers, it’s Adebayo who has to create threes for Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn and it’s Butler who has to muscle his way to the free-throw line just to keep the offense above water.

“He does what every max player does,” Adebayo, taking another mini-leap of his own this season, says. “He figures it out. If he’s not scoring, he’s making plays for other people. He’s rebounding, doing all the little stuff. Getting us easy free-throws by being aggressive in the bonus. He’s just one of those intelligent players.”

It’s easy to want Butler, and Bam for that matter, to be all things at once all the time, but it doesn’t usually work that way. Just as the HEAT give up three-point looks because their scheme emphasizes cutting off driving lanes and shielding the paint, every star has to bargain with reality. The higher your offensive usage climbs, the tougher it becomes to give maximum effort on the other end. Even at his absolute apex, LeBron would often defer the toughest defensive assignments until late in games. Miami has no such luxury. Other than those minutes that Andre Iguodala is in the game – more on this later – Butler and Adebayo shoulder the burden of the other side’s best each night. The more Butler has to do on the ball, the less he can play free-safety in the passing lanes, where he’s elite. Every moment either of them is creating their own shot, teammates on the floor for the purpose of scoring the ball aren’t touching it.

Every player has a tank, and we all saw Butler running on empty in the Finals having to guard LeBron and act The Terminator on the other end. World-class athletes still have limits, and respecting those limits is part of finding The Balance.

“He’s probably played a little bit more point guard for us than he has previously in his career,” Spoelstra said of Butler, “and I think his ability to be assertive and facilitate and find that balance is super unique and has been a big part to our success offensively.”

That ball-in-bucket success hasn’t quite been there this season as Miami has done the bulk of its recent winning on the strength of solid night-to-night defensive execution. Last year the HEAT scored 113.2 points per 100 possessions with Butler on the floor, which was effectively a Top 3 offense. League-wide offense has exploded this year, and that 113.2 mark would have just barely squeaked into the Top 10 as it stands today. As improved as the scoring has been with Butler in tow, the 109.3 Offensive Rating with Butler this year is only No. 22 in league context.

Shooting covers for most of that. Miami was converting the three-ball at a historically high rate for much of last season, and though their final rate of 37.9 percent has only dropped a couple percentage points, their league rank has dropped from No. 2 to No. 24. It’s perhaps the worst-ever season to have your shooting fall back to earth a bit, whatever the root cause (natural regression from an all-timer year like Duncan Robinson had, players being injured, a short offseason after a long postseason run, defenses being more locked into what the HEAT are doing, etc.).

While the numbers have dipped, the profile isn’t too different. The HEAT aren’t getting to the rim a ton – at-rim attempts account for just 29.9 percent of their total shots – but they didn’t get to the rim a ton last year. Though when they do reach the cup they convert at a high rate. They also take a ton of threes, which hasn’t changed, and the Shot Quality on those threes is just as tough as it was a year ago. In wins and losses both, as long as Butler and Adebayo have been available the framework has generally been the same. When and if the team’s strengths proceed to round into form, they’ll do so much in the same way they did a year ago. Nothing has really changed, even as there has been variance in the margins.

Which brings us back to Butler and perhaps the biggest question of the season: who are the HEAT in late-game situations?

Both the HEAT and Butler being relatively the same as last year are intertwined. In 2019-20 Miami was No. 28 in 4th Quarter offense and No. 23 in Clutch (last five minutes, up or down five points) offense. This year those rankings are 29 and 29, respectively. And for all his All-Star worthy contributions, Butler is again near the bottom of the league in effective field-goal percentage outside the paint. Butler remains among the best in maintaining his rim and free-throw rates into big moments (including the playoffs), but we can’t just table the facts in a league where so much late-game success is predicated on players being able to create off the dribble. Especially so given that none of Miami’s best defensive trio in Butler, Adebayo and Iguodala are deep threats to whom defenses pay respect with true spacing. When Miami won close games last year (8-1 in overtime, 18-18 in the clutch) it was often because they created transition opportunities from their defense and hit their threes, not half-court brilliance.

And yet, the HEAT absolutely dominated in the clutch during the postseason, where they were 11-3 in close games with a 135.4 Offensive Rating. With the help of some Herro threes, Butler led the way, shooting 12-of-21 and getting to the line for 24 free-throws as he led the league with 48 clutch points.

“When Jimmy is locked in, as you all saw in the Finals, he’s a special player. He can take over,” Adebayo said.

He did have to hit some jumpers along the way, including huge threes in Game 1 wins against both Milwaukee and Boston, but the success was there. Say what you want about the bubble – the single greatest advantage Miami enjoyed was home-court being wiped off the board for higher seeds – but with all the same strengths and flaws for both the team and the player, the HEAT succeeded with Butler leading the way. As important as Goran Dragic was to that run, he was often the player who bridged the offense as the team cycled through their second half rotation. As Joe MacMillan would put it, Dragic was the thing that got you to the thing, and more often than not the thing was, the thing had to be, Butler.

“Whenever the fourth quarter comes, I just gotta make sure that we win,” Butler said. “I think in the fourth quarter, it’s up to me, it’s up to Bam to make sure that we’re getting shots and getting stops.”

Is the sample size so small the opposite could happen this coming postseason? Sure. Miami has to get in position to be in the playoffs first. It’s survival mode until then. Just remember the profile.

There are personnel changes that have to be considered with Miami’s roster, but this team has the same pathways to success because their most important personnel is playing at the level required of them. Jimmy Butler might not be an All-Star this year. He might be just as happy playing Cliff Booth or Rusty Ryan (or Lt. Aldo Raine if we’re being true to his personality) and shining the light on those around him. He’s still an All-Star all the same.

And just like last year, when the time comes and the lights shine a little brighter, the HEAT will still need him to play Billy Beane and act the marquee man.