Staying True To Yourself

With March being Women’s History Month, we checked in with our Miami HEAT Dancers and what it means to them to be leaders, including how their experiences can help empower women. We interviewed Miami HEAT Dancer, Chelsea, and got an inside look at what it was like for her growing up as an only child and how she navigated being a Miami HEAT Dancer and now an attorney.

If you can, please share your journey of how you got to where you are today.

I am currently dancing with the Miami HEAT and an attorney. That was a journey of its own. Every step I’ve taken has gotten me to where I am today. One thing I say that has gotten me there was that I didn’t let people tell me the path I was supposed to take. I wanted to take my own path and decide how I wanted to do it. Being in law school and practicing as a HEAT Dancer, people will always say you can't do both and you have to give up one for the other. But I didn’t want to do that, I wanted to follow my dreams and do things my way. And I did it, I’m a walking billboard that you can do all your dreams and you don't have to give up one to achieve the other. When I was in law school, they'd say stop dancing focus on that; and I did internships, I was working, I was dancing, I studied for the Florida Bar, and passed the bar. So now, I’m an attorney and a HEAT Dancer.

“I’m a walking billboard that you can do all your dreams and you don't have to give up one to achieve the other.”

How do you think you were able to balance being a HEAT Dancer and an attorney?

Crazy! So, I manage to make it all work with just that determination. I was raised by a single mother and she always taught me that there is no limit to what you can do. So, you wake up in the morning and you go to school, if you want to dance you do your homework and dance, you do it all. I was raised to have that dedication and determination in everything I’ve done. So, whatever it takes to reach that final outcome, it’s what you do. If you stay up late, if you have to make it work, if you have to talk to your coaches, talk to your employee's things like that when you have the understanding and passion behind it; other people will understand and are more willing to help you get to your goal.

Growing up, did you always want to be a dancer and an attorney?

No, first I wanted to become a gymnast and an animal trainer. But, in gymnastics I got hurt, so I couldn’t continue with that. So, I went to dancing, and I’m not a trained dancer like most of the girls on the team. It’s kind of something that I was naturally drawn to. Then, in college, I had a job at a theme park dancing, and it kind of brought me into the music world. I saw the connection between things like laws and contracts and dance. So, dance brought me to law. Ultimately, I want to do music licensing and copyright law, bringing the two worlds together. Being an attorney and a dancer all in one.

What do you think has been the most significant barrier in your career so far?

The most significant barrier I would have to say has to be society's plan. How you have to hit a certain deadline at a certain age, or you have to do it this way. For a young attorney, I was older going to law school, and I wanted to take time and figure out what I wanted to do: live out my dreams, go dance at a theme park, or dance with a sports team. Once I realized that I could live on my own schedule and not what societies have laid out for me, I’ve enjoyed everything, and I don’t care what age or anything like that just like I said I want to do it my way.

Being an attorney can be a male-dominated profession. How do you tackle that while being empowering as a woman?

Being an attorney, in a male-dominated career has been hard and it has presented struggles. But one thing that women have gone leaps and bounds with and walking in and knowing their worth. Walking and knowing they did the same amount of work; they did the same steps as it took for men to get to the same positions. Now, the confidence they have brought behind that transformed the whole legal industry and women are now-Supreme Court Justices and are at the top thanks to the women before us have laid that path, and now, it’s on us to follow that path and make it greater.

What advice would you give to other women to help them feel empowered?

Some advice that I would give to other women to help them feel empowered will definitely be true to yourself. Be true to what your insides tell you, what your heart tells you, and everything. Our society is very influenced by everything that is happening around them and as long as you're true to yourself struggling or if you're happy, no matter what you’ll always have an outcome that you’ll be proud of and you’ll inspire to better.

“Be true to what your insides tell you, what your heart tells you, and everything.”