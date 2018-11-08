Spurs 88 - HEAT 95 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the San Antonio Spurs 95-88 Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Hassan Whiteside led the way for the HEAT with a season-high 29 points.

1. Whiteside Makes History

Soo...Whiteside had some kind of first half.

Seriously, it was ridiculous.

The big fella simply dominated the Spurs to the tune of 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting, 14 boards, eight blocks (yes, eight) and two assists…all before halftime.

That’s sheer domination.

His eight blocks were a franchise record for a half, so why not check them out below?

While Whiteside came up just short of a triple-double, he continued to feast inside and absorbed a lot of contact in the second half.

In addition to his season-high 29 points and aforementioned two assists, the 7-footer also had 20 boards and nine blocks.

2. 3llington Still Golden

In his first start since Jan. 22, 2018, Wayne Ellington did what he does best.

Shoot the heck out of the ball.

All told, Ellington had a game-high six treys, including this deeeep one in the third quarter:

And although that particular shot was more of a stand-still look, Ellington moved very well off the ball as usual for some of his other conversions.

When it was all said and done, the 30-year-old tallied 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting, four rebounds, two steals, an assist and a plus-10 rating.

3. Richardson Sticks With It

While Josh Richardson had a tough shooting night, he stayed aggressive and still made some big plays down the stretch.

Need proof?

Well, check out this nifty runner as San Antonio was trying to mount a comeback:

Richardson finished with 14 points, five rebounds, a team-high five assists, two steals and a team-high plus-11 rating.

Game Notes:

-Derrick Jones Jr. suffered a bruised right knee in the second quarter and did not return.

-Goran Dragić (Right Knee Injury) sat out.

-Dwyane Wade (Personal Reasons), James Johnson (Sports Hernia Surgery), Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery) and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will continue their homestand Friday night at 8PM against the Indiana Pacers. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.