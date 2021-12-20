Spoelstra Named Assistant Coach For Team USA

Erik Spoelstra has been named Assistant Coach for the 2022-24 USA Men’s National Basketball Team. He joins a staff led by head coach Steve Kerr with fellow assistant coaches Monty Williams and Mark Few. Spoelstra will help lead Team USA training camps, and if qualified, will return to the Philippines for the 2023 FIBA World Cup which also includes games in Japan and Indonesia from August 25 through September 10 and the 2024 Summer Olympic Games held in Paris from July 26 through August 11. He previously served as head coach of the 2021 USA Select Team that trained with and against the 2020 U.S. Olympic team that won gold in Tokyo.

Spoelstra, who is currently in his 14th season as head coach of the Miami HEAT and his 27th as a member of the organization, is the all-time winningest coach in franchise history. He has guided the HEAT to a pair of NBA championships, five conference titles, seven division titles and 10 postseason appearances, having never missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons. He led the team to four consecutive NBA Finals appearances from 2011-14, just one of five coaches to accomplish the feat, joining Hall of Fame coaches Pat Riley, Red Auerbach and K.C. Jones, as well as Steve Kerr. He holds the franchise regular season records for victories, winning percentage and games coached as well as postseason records for victories, winning percentage, playoff series won and games coached. He has recorded three 50-plus winning seasons, including a franchise-best 66 wins in 2012-13 and has currently recorded 710 career wins (625 regular season & 85 postseason) with Miami, the fifth-most by a head coach with a single franchise in NBA history. He has now coached 1,062 regular season games and is just the third coach in league history to coach 1,000-plus games with only one franchise for his entire career, joining Gregg Popovich and Al Attles. Additionally, Spoelstra has earned eight NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the Month awards and was a 2017 Co-Michael H. Goldberg Coach of the Year honoree by the National Basketball Coaches Association.