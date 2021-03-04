10 Small Black-Owned Businesses You Need to Check Out Now
A list of some amazing South Florida Black-owned businesses.
Created by a 16-year-old local designer, this luxury leather company specializes in high-fashion handbags, wallets and leather jackets. #YoungQueen
2. The Littyy Candle Co.
100% soy candles, hand-poured in Miami. "It's time to get Littyy!"
3. The Bang Shack - World Famous Bang Dip!
As seen on Shark Tank, these dips are OUT OF THIS WORLD! Made with love and some pretty nifty ingredients, your taste buds will be blown away at one bite. Also comes in vegetarian and vegan!
An everyday SPF 30 and SPF 50 moisturizing sunscreen lotion that's cruelty-free, vegan and leaves you with ALL the glow.
A family-owned nursery in Miami perfect for those with a green thumb. “Life is good, gardening makes it better!”
6. Soaps By Jah
A Black-owned and women led handmade soap and skincare company.
A Miami-based studio specializing in weddings, events and elevated flower delivery.
Beautiful handmade resin products created out of Pembroke Pines.
A unique Haitian style hot sauce made with 100% fresh ingredients and is full of flavor!
10. YayDay Paper Co.
Delightfully designed stationary, crafting projects and planner goodies that you can print at home. Your printer just became your best friend!
