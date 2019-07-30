Skyforce To Host Local Player Tryouts In Miami

Sioux Falls, July 30 – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team will host local player tryouts in Miami, Florida on Sunday, September 8.

Open tryouts offer prospective players an opportunity to showcase their talents in front of Skyforce coaches and HEAT personnel while they compete to earn an invitation to the NBA G League team’s training camp in October.

“Tryouts are always a great way for us to take a look at some of the talent that may have slipped through the cracks,” said Skyforce Head Coach Eric Glass. “We’ve had at least one or two players from our local tryouts make the opening day roster each of the last five seasons, so this is a great way for young players to put themselves on the map.”

Additional information regarding the tryout is listed below:

Miami Tryout

Sunday, September 8 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (8:30 a.m. check-in) $150 pre-registration fee

• Registration deadline: Friday, September 6.

• Ransom Everglades Middle School

• 2045 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove, FL, 33133

Applicants for this year’s local tryout must be eligible to play in the NBA G League and are required to pre-register by submitting the registration, release, and health information authorization forms along with a $150 nonrefundable fee.

Tryout forms are available online (skyforceonline.com) or at the Skyforce office (2131 S. Minnesota Ave.). Please contact Skyforce Director of Player Development, Connor Erickson, by email at tryout@skyforceonline.com with any questions on completing the registration process.