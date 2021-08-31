Skyforce To Host Local Player Tryouts In Miami

The Sioux Falls Skyforce will host local player tryouts in Miami, Florida on Saturday, September 25.

Open tryouts offer prospective players an opportunity to showcase their talents in front of Skyforce coaches and Miami HEAT personnel while they compete to earn an invitation to the NBA G League team’s training camp in October.

“We’re very excited to get Sioux Falls basketball back at the Sanford Pentagon for 2021-22 season,” said HEAT Director of Player Personnel and Skyforce General Manager Eric Amsler. “What better way to start by giving young players a chance to showcase their skills at local tryouts. We have a long history here in Miami of uncovering diamonds in the rough – from Udonis Haslem years ago to Duncan Robinson a few years back. We approach these local tryouts the same way we do at any event where players are trying to make the next step in their professional careers. You never know where you can make a name for yourself.”

Additional information regarding the tryout is listed below:

- Saturday, September 25 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (8:00 a.m. check-in)

- $150 pre-registration fee • Registration deadline: Monday, September 20.

- Immaculata La Salle High School • 3601 S. Miami Avenue, Coconut Grove FL 33133

Applicants for this year’s local tryout must be eligible to play in the NBA G League and are required to pre-register by submitting the registration, release, and health information authorization forms along with a $150 nonrefundable fee. In addition, all athletes must show proof of vaccination upon registration in order to participate.

Tryout forms are available online (siouxfalls.gleague.nba.com) or at the Skyforce office (2131 S. Minnesota Ave.). Please contact a Skyforce representative by email at tryout@skyforceonline.com with any questions on completing the registration process.