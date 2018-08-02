Skyforce To Host Local Player Tryouts In Sioux Falls And Miami

Sioux Falls, August 2 – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team will host local player tryouts in Sioux Falls on Sunday, September 9 and in Miami on Sunday, September 16, 2018.

Open tryouts offer players an opportunity to showcase their talents in front of Skyforce coaches and HEAT personnel while they compete to earn an invitation to the NBA G League team’s training camp in October.

Additional information regarding each tryout is listed below:

Sioux Falls Tryout

Sunday, September 9 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (10:30 a.m. check-in)

$150 pre-registration fee • Registration deadline: Friday, September 7.

Sanford Pentagon • 2210 W. Pentagon Pl., Sioux Falls, SD, 57107

Miami Tryout

Sunday, September 16 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (8 a.m. check-in)

$150 pre-registration fee • Registration deadline: Friday, September 14.

Ransom Everglades Middle School • 2045 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove, FL, 33133

Current Skyforce guard Jalen Bradley and 2016 NBA G League Champion Nigel Spikes represent the most recent success stories for players who have made the Sioux Falls squad via local player tryouts over the years. Bradley averaged 4.3 points in 33 games for the Skyforce last season, while Spikes managed to tally 4.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in just 11 minutes per contest during the 2015-16 season. Spikes was one of the most efficient players on the roster in limited action while playing behind NBA G League All-Stars in Jarnell Stokes and Keith Benson.

Applicants for this year’s local tryout must be eligible to play in the NBA G League and are required to pre-register by submitting the registration, release, and health information authorization forms along with a $150 nonrefundable fee.

Tryout forms are available online (skyforceonline.com) or at the Skyforce office (2131 S. Minnesota Ave.). Please contact Director of Basketball Operations, Connor Erickson, by phone at (913) 544-4197 or by email at tryout@skyforceonline.com with any questions or concerns.

Season tickets, five-game plans and 24-game flex packs for the 2018-19 season are on sale now. For more information, please contact a representative at the Skyforce office at (605) 332-0605.