Hard Work Pays Off For Chris Silva

EARNED.

In true HEAT Culture fashion, your Miami HEAT have exercised the two-way player conversion option in the contract of undrafted forward Chris Silva.

Silva, who was originally signed by the HEAT on July 11, appeared in five preseason games with Miami and averaged 5.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.00 steals and 9.8 minutes while shooting 69.2 percent (9-of-13) from the field and 80 percent (8-of-10) from the foul line. Additionally, he appeared in six Summer League games (all starts) with Miami, and averaged 7.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 18.3 minutes while shooting 56.5 percent from the field and 80 percent from the foul line.

Silva, who became the first player in South Carolina school history to total at least 700 rebounds and 500 made free throws, played all four seasons with the Gamecocks. He appeared in 32 games (all starts) as a senior averaging 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.94 blocks and 26.8 minutes while shooting 50.8 percent from the field, 50 percent from three-point range and 74.4 percent from the foul line as he earned All-SEC First Team and All-SEC Defensive Team honors. Among the school’s all-time career lists, he finished third in free throws made (577), sixth in rebounds (876), sixth in blocks (186) and 10th in points (1,509).