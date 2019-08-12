HEAT Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule

MIAMI, August 12 – The Miami HEAT announced its 2019-20 regular season schedule today. The 82-game schedule consists of 41 home dates, all at AmericanAirlines Arena, and 41 road contests, and runs from October 23, 2019 through April 14, 2020. FOX Sports Sun, the exclusive regional television partner of the Miami HEAT, will air all games available for local broadcast, which will amount to 78 games in total. The HEAT will make six national television appearances, including three exclusive broadcasts on TNT. In addition, ESPN is scheduled to broadcast three HEAT games and the NBA TV schedule is pending. The Miami HEAT Radio Network, led by its flagship station 790 The Ticket (AM 790/FM 104.3 HD-2), will carry all of the team’s games in English. Additionally, the Miami HEAT Spanish Radio Network will broadcast each regular season game in Spanish on its flagship station Univision Radio’s Radio Mambi (710 AM/FM 107.5 HD-2 & simulcast on 1140 AM WQBA) or Mix 98.3 FM (beginning in late March). Additional broadcast schedule information, including preseason coverage, will be available at a later date.

Miami kicks off its 32nd season at home, hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, October 23 (7:30PM). The HEAT will kick off its road slate on Saturday, October 26, when they travel to Milwaukee to face the Bucks (5PM ET). The HEAT begins the season with three of its first six games at home. Once again this season, most Friday and Saturday home games will begin at 8PM, allowing ticket holders additional time to arrive at the Arena and not miss any game action.

The schedule features several exciting match-ups, including visits by the Houston Rockets on November 3 (6PM), the Golden State Warriors on November 29 (8PM), a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 13 (8PM), and the Los Angeles Clippers on January 24 (8PM). The Philadelphia 76ers will visit Miami twice, on December 28 (8PM) and February 3 (7:30PM), while the Milwaukee Bucks will visit once, on March 2 (7:30PM).

This year’s schedule features 38 of the 82 games played on weekends (Friday through Sunday). Of those weekend games, 18 will be played in Miami (eight on Friday, seven on Saturday and three on Sunday). The HEAT’s longest homestand will be two five-game stretches from January 20-28 and February 26-March 4. Miami’s longest road trip is a five-game stretch from February 5-12. Additionally, the HEAT will play 13 sets of back-to-back games, one more than last season. The month in which Miami plays the highest number of games is December, when the HEAT hits the hardwood 15 times. December, January and March will be the months in which the HEAT plays the most home contests, each with eight games in AmericanAirlines Arena. The most road games Miami will play in a month is eight, which they do in February.

A limited number of Miami HEAT Season Tickets are available for sale for the upcoming 2019-20 season. Interested HEAT fans are encouraged to visit HEATSeasonTickets.com -- a special website containing video elements, an interactive 3-D seating chart and the ability to view and purchase seats in real time. Half season ticket plans are also available for purchase. Interested fans can contact the HEAT by sending an email to seasons@heat.com or by calling 786-777-HOOP. On Saturday, August 17th, the general public can purchase single game tickets by logging on to HEAT.com beginning at 12PM. All Miami HEAT home games are mobile only entry. Visit HEAT.app for more information.