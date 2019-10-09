HEAT Rout Spurs In Preseason Opener

It may just be the preseason, but there was a lot to like in the HEAT’s 107-89 victory over the Spurs Tuesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

And it really all starts with Tyler Herro.

1. Herro Goes Off

Simply put, Boy Wonder was ready to rock in this one.

How so?

Well, he hit his first five shots en route to a bonkers 14-point first half that featured step-back treys, mid-range jumpers and runners. In other words, he was a bucket. Then again, there was a block mixed in there, too.

But enough reading. Just watch the highlights below:

So smooth.

Although Herro didn’t score that much after halftime, he still got to the basket and created well for his teammates.

When it was all said and done, the rookie out of Kentucky led all players with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting to go along with three boards, three assists, one steal, that aforementioned block and a game-high plus-29 rating.

2. Bam Sharp On Both Ends

From start to finish, Bam Adebayo stuffed the stat sheet and had it all going on versus the Spurs.

Whether it was forceful dives to the rim for thunderous dunks or aggressive takes to the rack, Adebayo found success. And while he didn’t connect on his mid-range jumpers, he took good looks within the flow of the offense.

All that said, this block on LaMarcus Aldridge late in the second quarter was perhaps his most impressive sequence of the night:

In all, Adebayo tallied 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field and a perfect 6-of-6 from the charity stripe, eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist.

3. Butler Picks His Spots

After primarily facilitating for his teammates in the first half, Jimmy Butler started to find the range in the third quarter with eight points on 3-of-4 shooting.

In terms of how he got those points, Butler moved very well off the ball much like on this alley-oop jam courtesy of Justise Winslow early in the period:

Butler finished with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting, a game-high five assists, three rebounds and a steal.

Other Takeaways:

-As usual, Chris Silva fought hard on the glass and gave maximum effort on both ends of the floor. In addition to showing patience inside for easy finishes, he also knocked down a mid-range jumper for good measure.

The 23-year-old out of Gabon ended up with 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, nine boards (three offensive), a team-high two steals, two blocks and a plus-11 rating.

Game Note:

-Kelly Olynyk (Right Knee Bruise) and James Johnson (Conditioning) did not play.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will get right back to it Wednesday night in Charlotte against the Hornets. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM, and television coverage is on FOX Sports Sun.