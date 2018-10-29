Sacramento Kings at Miami HEAT Game Preview

The Miami HEAT host the Sacramento Kings Monday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Take advantage of this exclusive ticket deal for Hispanic Heritage Night! Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM, and television coverage is on FOX Sports Sun. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: How was Miami able to stave off Portland’s late-game bid to steal the game Saturday night?

Couper Moorhead: Their defense. That might sound a little odd to say on a night when Damian Lillard dropped 42 points and CJ McCollum spurred a late-run with a series of pull-up jumpers and drives, but after a Lillard layup gave Portland a three-point lead with just about three minutes to play, the Blazers would only score three more points the rest of the way until starters were pulled in the final 30 seconds. But for Miami getting stops isn’t just about preventing your opponent from putting points on the board; defense is inextricably linked to their own offense. Stops allowed the HEAT to get out in transition, scramble Portland’s defense and get open shots. Miami’s 16-3 run over the next two and a half minutes wasn’t the result of some new play that presented itself – it was merely the ultimate example of Miami late-game execution. Make the little plays, hit your threes and get stops – that’s how they win close games.

Joe Beguiristain: In what ended up being yet another close game (of course), Goran Dragić and Kelly Olynyk saved their best for last and balled out in the fourth quarter.

While Olynyk set up his teammates well and came through with a few key scores, Dragić drilled two clutch threes down the stretch to keep the Trail Blazers at bay. All told, Miami outscored Portland by nine points in the fourth quarter with both guys on the floor.

And on a night when Damian Lillard lived up to his superstar status and hit tough shot after tough shot, the HEAT’s balance was really important. In fact, six guys scored in double-figures for Miami, as the team distributed the wealth and knocked down 15 treys on the night. But above all else, it was the HEAT’s mental fortitude that proved to be the difference. As we’ve mentioned plenty of times in this space, close games don’t bother this team at all. Rather, it makes them who they are.

2: What is different about Sacramento this season?

Couper: The Kings might have one of the younger rotations in the league considering newcomer Nemanja Bjelica is the only player over 30 currently on the roster. In Bjelica, a stretch big of sorts, Iman Shumpert and Yogi Ferrell the Kings added some helpful veterans, but their main additions have been No. 2 pick Marvin Bagley, a hyper-athletic do-it-all forward, and last year’s first-round pick Harry Giles, who sat out his rookie year due to a knee injury.

That’s just the roster. The biggest on-court difference has been that the Kings are suddenly one of the fastest teams in the league. Sure, pace is up across the board but Sacramento was the slowest team in the league a year ago and now they’re averaging an obscene 107 possessions a game, second only to the Atlanta Hawks. And they aren’t just playing fast, they’re playing fast well, scoring 1.29 points per possession in transition, third best in the league.

Joe: Personnel-wise, the two biggest additions for Sacramento over the offseason were Marvin Bagley and Nemanja Bjelica. Bagley, a highly-touted rookie out of Duke, has already made his presence felt in his first handful of games.

After playing just 12 minutes in the season opener, Bagley has certainly taken advantage of more playing time over his past five outings. During that span, the 19-year-old is averaging 15.2 points on 56.6 percent shooting, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 26.8 minutes per game. That includes a monster performance in Denver on Oct. 23 when he went off for 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting, nine rebounds, five blocks and three assists.

In particular, Bagley is so difficult to stop because he can get to his spots in the post, finish around the rim, knock down the open three and handle the ball well enough to attack in transition. And although it will take him some time to master those parts of his game, all the tools are there to mold a potential star in this league.

3: What so far has made the Kings dangerous this year?

Couper: The Kings have posted an above-average offense so far despite their youth, but the main reason for their 3-3 record is that they’ve won three of the four clutch games that they’ve played. They’re also shooting 39.5 percent from three as a team, third best in the league. So they’re playing fast, scoring in the open floor, executing down the stretch and hitting their threes, beating last-seasons playoff teams in Washington and Oklahoma City and narrowly losing to another strong squad in Utah. Miami doesn’t need to be told that the Kings are dangerous after dropping a pair of games to them last year, but clearly they are not an opponent to take lightly.

And before we finish we must mention De’Aaron Fox. Fox isn’t an elite scoring point guard, yet, in the way that recent HEAT opponents Kemba Walker and Damian Lillard are, but he seems to have taken a nice little leap in his second season, upping his efficiency dramatically – he’s finishing much, much better in the paint this year – while still leading the team in usage rate. The season is still young but it appears that in his age-21 season Fox has become a true added value guard, which is no small feat at a position that historically develops a little slower than others due to the sheer amount of responsibilities that comes with it.

Joe: As Coup mentioned in his second response, the Kings play at a very fast pace. And part of why they’re able to do that is because they force 16.5 turnovers per contest. What's more, they translate their opponent's miscues into 20.7 points per game, which ranks them among the league’s elite in that category. And for such a young team, getting easy buckets in transition is paramount.

Leading the charge in pushing the tempo and forcing turnovers is none other than De’Aaron Fox. Like Coup mentioned above, the former Kentucky Wildcat has upped his production in nearly every facet thus far in his sophomore season. It’ll be fun to see guys like Rodney McGruder match up against the speedy point guard on Monday night.

Game Notes:

The HEAT have won two straight and are 3-2.

The Kings have won three of four and enter the contest at 3-3.

Miami has eight players averaging double-figures in scoring, led by Goran Dragić’s 19.0 points per game.

De'Aaron Fox leads Sacramento in points (17.7), assists (7.0) and steals (1.3) per contest.

Efficiencies (Rank):