HEAT Takes From Red, White & Pink Game

After five strong days of camp at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, the HEAT returned home and put on a show for the fans in the Red, White & Pink Game presented by Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida. Below are some takeaways from the action.

1. Butler Sharp In Debut

Although Jimmy Butler lived up to his moniker and got buckets early on, he also did the little things and showed great activity on both ends of the floor. Whether it was creating second-chance opportunities for his teammates on the offensive glass or deflecting passes and finishing plays on the other end, Butler got the job done.

In all, the 30-year-old vet had nine points on 3-of-3 shooting, five rebounds and five assists.

2. Leonard Catches Fire

Simply put, Meyers Leonard can flat out shoot the ball.

That was evident throughout the contest, as Leonard spaced the floor and drilled four treys. Of course, the 27-year-old also set great screens both on and off the ball.

When it was all said and done, Leonard tallied 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, four boards, two steals and an assist.

3. Robinson Leads The Way

While we’re on the topic of shooting, let’s get into Duncan Robinson, shall we?

The former Michigan Wolverine not only led all players with 17 points, but he also paced the squad with five made threes. And although a decent amount of his shots were spot-ups, he moved very well off the ball to get open on his other looks.

Robinson finished with five assists and two rebounds to go along with his aforementioned 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 5-of-11 from beyond the arc.

Other Takeaways:

-Bam Adebayo finished plays inside and kept the ball moving as usual, but his biggest impact came on the defensive end where he contested shots very well on the perimeter. In fact, he blocked a three-point attempt from Tyler Herro in the second quarter.

Adebayo ended up with 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

-To nobody’s surprise, Justise Winslow did a little bit of everything and remained versatile as always.

How so?

Well, he displayed poise with the ball in his hands, kept things under control and cashed treys.

In other words, he was Winslow.

The 23-year-old out of Duke recorded 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting, four rebounds and four assists.

-Rookie KZ Okpala had an impressive spurt at the end of the first quarter where he broke down his man for a pull-up mid-range jumper, finished a dunk despite Chris Silva coming from behind and had a “pick-six” steal and score.

Okpala, who showed the ability to switch on the perimeter as well, concluded with seven points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Game Note:

-Kelly Olynyk (right knee bruise) and James Johnson (conditioning) did not play.

Game Highlights