Player Spotlight: Rodney McGruder (11/19/18)

If you haven’t noticed by now, Rodney McGruder is having himself a breakout season.

As been the case all year long, the 27-year-old wreaked havoc off the dribble and either finished nifty runners inside or set up Miami’s bigs with some great lobs this past week.

Regardless of the circumstances, McGruder made good decisions off the bounce and shot 71.4 percent (10-of-14) from the restricted area over the past four contests. He also averaged 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game during that span.

What’s more, the swingman did his thing on the defensive end against tough assignments in Victor Oladipo and Brandon Ingram.

So yeah, it was a pretty solid stretch for the Kansas State product.

Take a look back at some of McGruder’s best highlights from this past week in the video below: