Player Spotlight: Rodney McGruder (10/22/18)

How a person responds to adversity shows a lot about their character.

Back in October of 2017, Rodney McGruder was well on his way to earning a rotation spot for the HEAT after starting 65 games as a rookie the year prior.

But then misfortune struck.

McGruder suffered a left tibia stress fracture and underwent surgery in mid-October that kept him out of action for most of the season. And after playing sparingly towards the end of the year, it was up to McGruder to work his tail off during the summer to get back his spot.

Well...he did, and now he’s better than ever.

Not only has the 27-year-old been his usual stout self on the defensive end, but he’s also shown the ability to attack off the dribble and either find his teammates (usually Hassan Whiteside) or finish for himself at the rim. Of course, he’s also been able to knock down the three with relative ease and catch the defense off guard with precise cuts.

All of that was on display this past week, as McGruder led Miami with an effective field goal percentage of 64.1 and ranked third on the team with 15.7 points per game to go along with 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists during that three-game span.

Then again, if you watched any of the preseason, you’d know that this is nothing new.

Simply put, it’s good to see McGruder healthy again.

Take a look back at some of the swingman’s best plays from this past week, including highlights from his career night against the Wizards on Thursday and his first career double-double versus the Hornets on Saturday.