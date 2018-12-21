Rockets 99 - HEAT 101 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Houston Rockets 101-99 Thursday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Josh Richardson led the way for the HEAT with 22 points.

1. TJ Comes Through In The Clutch

Although Tyler Johnson had a quick start to the game, his best sequence of the night came when it mattered most.

After blocking James Harden with 3:18 to play, TJ knocked down a huge three on the other end to put Miami up 96-92.

Clutch.

When it was all said and done, Johnson had 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting (seven in the fourth), four rebounds and two blocks.

2. J. Rich Mixes It Up

For most of the contest, Richardson had Houston looking for answers, as he set up his teammates, directed traffic and scored for himself.

And while J. Rich had a few finishes in transition, including this one where he looked like a blur,…

…he really made his presence felt on the defensive end against Harden and Eric Gordon both in zone and man.

In addition to his 22 points, Richardson also recorded team highs with seven assists and a plus-15 rating.

3. Jones Jr. Empties The Tank…As Usual

After an eye-opening road trip, Derrick Jones Jr. was at it again on Thursday night.

In addition to crashing the offensive glass and coming through with jams like this…

…Jones Jr. also absorbed a ton of contact and went 8-of-11 from the charity stripe.

And like Richardson, the 21-year-old did his thing defensively against Harden and Gordon.

In all, Jones Jr. tallied 15 points, eight boards (including a career-high six offensive), two steals, two blocks and a plus-11 rating.

Other Takeaways:

-James Johnson simply went off in the third quarter with 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting thanks to some bullish drives to the rim.

While he fared well throughout the period, no sequence was as impressive as this one where he put Clint Capela on skates and forced a timeout for the Rockets:

JJ finished with 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal.

-This baseline jam from D. Wade was something else.

I mean, just listen to Kevin Harlan on the call.

Wade ended up with 10 points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal.

Game Notes:

-Goran Dragić (Right Knee Surgery), Dion Waiters (Left Ankle) and Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

-Justise Winslow (Right Ankle Pain) was an active scratch.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night at 8:00 PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.