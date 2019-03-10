Raptors 125 - HEAT 104 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Toronto Raptors 125-104 Sunday afternoon at AmericanAirlines Arena. Bam Adebayo led the way for the HEAT with 19 points.

1. Wade Does All He Can

Simply put, Dwyane Wade was in his bag of tricks early and often against Toronto.

I mean, just check out this gorgeous reverse layup in the second quarter:

Father. Prime.

Then when Miami needed a jolt of energy late in the third quarter, he provided it with this crafty two-way sequence:

Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough in the end.

Wade finished with 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting, four assists, three steals and two boards.

2. Adebayo Sharp From The Start

Early on, Adebayo mixed things up with finishes inside off offensive boards and a couple smooth jumpers for good measure.

Then again, this fast break with Kelly Olynyk in the second quarter was a thing of beauty, too:

As the game progressed, Adebayo continued to fight hard regardless of the circumstances.

In addition to his team-high 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting, the 21-year-old also amassed six rebounds, a team-high five assists and two steals.

3. Airplane Mode Activated

So…this was crazy:

Derrick Jones Jr. ended up with four points on 2-of-4 shooting and an assist.

Game Note:

-Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Yante Maten were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

