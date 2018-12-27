Raptors 106 - HEAT 104 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Toronto Raptors 106-104 Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Justise Winslow led the way for the HEAT with 21 points.

1. Winslow Does All He Can In The 4th

After a fantastic outing against the Magic his last time out, Winslow simply continued to make an impact on both ends of the floor.

In addition to hounding Kawhi Leonard for most of the night with stout defense like this…

…the 22-year-old rose to the occasion down the stretch with a team-high nine points on 4-of-5 shooting in the fourth, including this tough finish over both Leonard and Serge Ibaka:

A little earlier, Winslow showed his ability to do it all on this possession in the third quarter where he found James Johnson with the drive-and-kick and eventually knocked down the catch-and-shoot trey:

That’s impressive.

In addition to his team-high 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting, Winslow also had four assists, two rebounds and a steal.

2. Whiteside Dominates The First Half

Early on, Hassan Whiteside took advantage of the smaller Ibaka and had a stellar first half with 12 points, 10 boards and three blocks.

And while this coast-to-coast spinning jam over Ibaka in the first quarter was pretty awesome…

…we can’t forget about these two consecutive blocks Whiteside had on the 29-year-old a little later:

Domination.

As the game progressed, Whiteside continued to play good interior defense and finished a few plays inside.

When it was all said and done, the 7-footer tallied 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting, a team-high 12 rebounds and a team-high plus-22 rating to go along with his aforementioned three blocks.

3. Richardson Distributes Well

While Josh Richardson scored from all three levels as usual, his biggest contribution on Wednesday night came as a facilitator.

In fact, the 25-year-old led Miami with seven assists, including this nice feed to Whiteside in the fourth:

In addition to his team-high seven assists, J. Rich also accumulated 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting and a plus-14 rating.

Other Takeaways:

-To nobody’s surprise, Derrick Jones Jr. took flight again:

The 21-year-old finished with five points in nine minutes of action.

Game Note:

-Goran Dragić (Right Knee Surgery), Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery) and Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

