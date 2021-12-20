Random Acts Of HEAT: HEAT To Make Donation to "The Shop" at Miami-Dade County Public Schools

The Miami HEAT and Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG) held a Random Acts of HEAT press conference to create awareness of the little-known resource, The Shop, that is available to Miami-Dade County Public School (M-DCPS) students and families in need. The Shop at M- DCPS offers new clothing, shoes, school supplies, non-perishable food, toiletries, and other living essentials at no charge. Qualified students also have access to the Prom Boutique which offers new gowns, shoes, and tuxedos to promote equal opportunity for these students to participate in homecoming, prom and other high school activities that require specific attire. To encourage businesses who have the means to assist The Shop, the HEAT led by example with a donation of $5,000 as well as new clothing, toys, and headphones from JBL.

To donate, call (305) 995-1756 or email TheShop@dadeschools.net. For more information, visit https://www.engagemiamidade.net/resources-for-students-in-need