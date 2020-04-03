Derrick Jones Jr. Discusses NBA 2K Players Tournament & More

On Friday afternoon, Derrick Jones Jr. spoke to the media on a Zoom video conference call about the NBA 2K Players Tournament, how much he misses basketball and what he’s been up to during the league’s hiatus.

Check out some notable quotes below.

On How Excited He Is To Compete In The NBA 2K Players Tournament

“I’m very excited. Just being able to compete right now at this time and point with everything going on. We can’t go out of the house that much, so you have to be isolated away from everything [and] everybody. So, it’s just good being able to go back and just have fun again.”

“It’s something that’s going to be good for everybody, just to be able to watch us again doing something…being ourselves. They get to see us playing on 2K, playing video games, being kids and just enjoying our time.”

On Missing Basketball

“I want to play basketball. It’s what I love to do. I go out there every day and give it 110 percent. That’s just what I want to do. I think I can speak for almost everybody, they don’t feel like themselves right now because they’re not playing basketball. It’s just weird. It’s just a weird time for us.”

On What He’s Been Up To

“Just always working out around the house. I have a bike here. I have a weight set. I have almost everything at my disposal, so I just do everything that I do at the gym, just in my garage.”

“[For mental health], I meditate a little bit because on my two-way year, that was something that helped me out a lot…me and Coach [Chris] Quinn and…Derrick Walton [Jr.], we always used to meditate a lot, so it’s just something that helped me then, so I’m trying to bring it back now.”

“I’m cherishing the time that I have right now just to be able to spend with my family, with my kids and everything. Just being able to be with them every day…it’s good for me right now, especially because my kids are young and they’re growing up and I travel a lot with my job…I’m really just trying to spend every moment with them.”

Full Video: