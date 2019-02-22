Q&A with Felecia Hatcher

During Black History Month, the Miami HEAT is highlighting extraordinary leaders in South Florida who are making an impact on our community.

A White House Award winner, among many things, Felecia Hatcher is an innovator, entrepreneur, author, and speaker. Together, with her husband she founded Code Fever, aiming to teach and enlighten the youth on becoming successful creators in technology. BlackTech Week, an initiative that is a part of Code Fever, started as a way to celebrate innovators of color. Since launching in Miami five years ago they have expanded into seven other cities with the conference. Since 2014, through a week-long series of events, it accelerates the building of asset and talent-filled spaces in Black communities where innovation and economic competitiveness can thrive. Their focus is on drawing resources, training, data, networks, funding, and instituting inclusive policies.