Q&A with Felecia Hatcher
During Black History Month, the Miami HEAT is highlighting extraordinary leaders in South Florida who are making an impact on our community.
A White House Award winner, among many things, Felecia Hatcher is an innovator, entrepreneur, author, and speaker. Together, with her husband she founded Code Fever, aiming to teach and enlighten the youth on becoming successful creators in technology. BlackTech Week, an initiative that is a part of Code Fever, started as a way to celebrate innovators of color. Since launching in Miami five years ago they have expanded into seven other cities with the conference. Since 2014, through a week-long series of events, it accelerates the building of asset and talent-filled spaces in Black communities where innovation and economic competitiveness can thrive. Their focus is on drawing resources, training, data, networks, funding, and instituting inclusive policies.
- You are an entrepreneur, an author, a speaker and an innovator, among many things. It is all pretty much geared towards the youth and making an impact for those kids in several communities. What do you strive for in reaching out to the youth in the community?
The work that we do is centered around youth and adults, our goal is to rid communities of innovation deserts, not only helping them get the technical skills but also dramatically shift the way Black communities engage and create value within the innovation sector, we focus on building asset and talent-filled spaces in Black communities by drawing resources, training, networks, funding, and inclusive policies into the Black community so that these communities will be valued as massive assets within the innovation sector.
- It seems to be the driving force in what you do, reaching the youth, what advice would you give them in attempting to fulfil their career goals?
Add value and be curious! Ask the questions that you are afraid to ask, even if you think they are dumb questions, that’s how you gain knowledge and then when you meet people you want to work with, volunteer with or that could be a possible mentor figure out how you can add value to their lives, many young people think that they have nothing to offer but you always do.
- The tech industry is very male-dominated. What were some of the early struggles you faced as an African American woman in the industry? What would say are some traits that you must possess in order to succeed in this industry?
You must be extremely driven, and resourceful, in any industry but specifically the tech industry. I worked in experiential marketing and product launch for tech companies like Sony and Nintendo. Finding a voice is always a struggle, and you must remember that you are in that position and in that role for a reason. You deserve to be there, you earned that opportunity, this is not the time to dim your light. DON’T EVER DIM YOUR LIGHT!
- You have won several awards. Your work is globally recognized and has been featured in several news outlets. It is all well-deserved as you have achieved so much at such a young age. What achievement do you look back on and consider your greatest achievement and why?
My greatest achievement hands down are my kids! They have given me a new outlook on not only my life but the future I want to create for them, and kids just like them. I want them and all kids to live in communities where their ideas are valued and supported.
- You have a lot going on with your businesses, your foundations, and a global speaker, just to name a few. What keeps you motivated to stay focused with all that you have on your hands? How do you balance it all?
I don’t balance it all, some days I succeed and some days I fail, I honestly fail more than I succeed. It’s important for people to know that, no one is perfect or get things right every day and the more you run after big scary world-changing goals that things will go wrong, life will punch you in the gut and you will fall, you will fail more times then you will ever be able to count but you will also get back up.