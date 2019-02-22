Q&A with Arnold Donald

During Black History Month, the Miami HEAT is highlighting extraordinary leaders in South Florida who are making an impact on our community.

Arnold Donald currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc. Prior to starting his role as CEO in 2013, Donald was President and Chief Executive Officer of The Executive Leadership Council, a professional network of African-American executives of major U.S. companies. He also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International from 2006 to 2008. Donald has served in a wide variety of executive roles since 1997 that illustrate his rich history of leadership.

We sat down with him to discover more about his journey.

Are there any key experiences from your upbringing that you channel to motivate you today? I was fortunate to attend St. Augustine, an all-boys, all-black Catholic high school in New Orleans run by the Josephite Fathers. Several times a day they would say over the intercom: “Gentleman, prepare yourselves, one day you will run the world!” You have to keep in mind that this was during the era of segregation, so it was important for them to be relentless in repeating their message on a daily basis. Over time, those words became a belief we all had that anything was possible if we worked hard and focused on what we wanted to accomplish. The positive influence of my school and the incredibly supportive household I grew up in gave me the confidence to know that if I worked hard, studied and prepared myself, I would be able to forge my own path in life and do whatever I wanted to do. That time in my life still motivates me to this day, and I try to pass that positive spirit on to anyone who is willing to listen. And, most recently, four alumni from the school were nominated for Grammy Awards this year, with two being selected – PJ Morton and Terence Blanchard. Not bad for my small New Orleans High School!

You have held many positions from General Manager to CEO. What are some key personality traits you feel are necessary to have when trying to succeed in a transgressional world, and can you share with us a memory where you feel you exhibited these qualities? To succeed in business or in anything you want to do in life, I’m a firm believer in being a really good listener. It sounds simple, but really listening to what people have to say and having an open mind about different perspectives is critical. For those who don’t know how to listen, I would encourage you to learn how to listen because it is a skill you can grow and nurture. When I became CEO of Carnival Corporation, I went on a listening tour for about the first six months, and I listened to everyone who had a stake in our success or impacted our future both internally and externally. Even though I was familiar with the company after serving on the board for 12 years, it was eye-opening and instructive. If you listen, you will hear that everyone – no matter who they are or what they do – has something to offer. If you really listen, the world will reveal itself in numerous ways. That effort produced many great insights. One of the most important was discovering first-hand how passionate our employees are about wanting to do everything they can to make sure our guests have a great vacation. Among other learnings, that helped lead me to develop our strategy to leverage our scale as the world’s largest cruise company, and to have our ten world-leading cruise brands at the time begin for the first time to work together to find new and sometimes innovative ways to improve our operations. The goal was to build on the great passion of our employees and help give them even more support and resources to achieve our number one goal of consistently exceeding the expectations of our guests. Our financial and operational performance over the past five-plus years has been remarkably successful, so it is very rewarding to know we are meeting our goal of consistently exceeding guest expectations. Our belief is that if we do that, then everything else will fall into place. Our success had a lot to do with that listening tour.

Has there been anyone in particular in your life that you’ve tried to model yourself after in order to succeed? What qualities made that person(s) admirable to you? My parents Hilda and Warren were incredible role models for me, along with my siblings and my teachers throughout my early years. I imagine many people would say their parents were role models, but in my case, they had a profound impact on my perspective on life and how other human beings should be treated. My mom and dad emphasized education and hard work, but they also took in 27 foster children over time while we were growing up in a two-bedroom home, showing all of us how important it was to care for other people and do everything in your power to help. They also instilled in me the belief that anything was possible if I was willing to work hard and stay focused on my goals instead of letting outside forces distract me. Those early lessons shaped me as a person and ultimately as a professional, and I don’t think I could have modeled myself after two better people. I’m eternally grateful for what they taught me.

What you would you tell young men and women of color in today’s modern age, as it relates to facing any overwhelming odds they may find in their academic and/or professional goals? I think it goes back to preparing yourself to pursue your dreams. Education, having a plan, working hard and keeping your eye on the bigger picture will help you overcome any short-term challenges. Don’t let other people’s issues get in your way or become your issues. And the other advice I would give is to pursue your passions and don’t be afraid to dream big. We often get held back by our fears, but you only get one shot at this, so if you are going to invest most of your life into a career, you may as well do something you love. You may be challenged with steep odds and hurdles in anything you decide to do, but if you love what you are doing, you will have much more strength and fortitude to deal with any problems that arise. Your resolve will carry you through in those tough times.