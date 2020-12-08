Avery Bradley On The Season: “I’m Ready”

Ten years ago, Avery Bradley left an impression on the HEAT that has not been forgotten.

You see, Miami had Bradley in for a pre-draft workout back when he was coming out of Texas.

And let’s just say you would have wanted to be there for it.

“It was just one of those workouts where we do a typical workout. And then it turned into one-on-one full court, and [Avery Bradley is] just picking up 94 feet and doing what he does…[with] his level of commitment defensively,” Erik Spoelstra recalled after a recent media session. “And he had an engine and a motor that just didn’t stop for an hour or however long we went. He just kept on going. It was he and Eric Bledsoe and another young player who didn’t make it, but Pat [Riley] finished it with a dunk contest at the end, and that was the highlight of the whole day.”

All these years later, Bradley has finally brought that unique engine and motor back to Miami. And in the short period of time that Coach Spo has spent with him, he’s already noticed that Bradley has all the makings of a “HEAT guy”.

“Anybody you talk to [about Avery Bradley] will say that he is one of their best team guys that they’ve had. He’s all about the team, about winning, about doing all the things that most players don’t want to do,” Spoelstra said. “He’s willing to do all those things, take on the biggest defensive challenges, guard multiple positions, play off the ball, be unselfish. He can put the ball in the basket, too, in a lot of different ways. But he just looks it, feels it…he seems like a HEAT guy…he just is a real genuine guy, somebody that you really connect with and like immediately. And he’s one of those guys, too, that you just always hate playing against, so when you get as many of those guys on your team, that’s usually a good thing.”

It's also a good thing that Bradley chatted with HEAT.com over Zoom to discuss his approach to defense, his goals for this season, his thoughts on Udonis Haslem and much more after a recent workout.

Note: some of this interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

You’ve been a lockdown defender ever since your college days at Texas. Were there any guys you watched or studied growing up, or did you have any coaches that instilled the importance of defense in you?

Michael Peck really, I think, instilled that in all the guys on our team in high school at Findlay College Prep. I played with Tristan Thompson and Cory Joseph. They were my high school teammates. He really instilled that in us, and I feel like I was able to carry that over to college at the next level. But it’s always been something that I took pride in from an early age. My brothers joke about it. When I used to play basketball with them — they’re seven and eight years older than me — but when I played with my older brothers, they felt like I was always in the way because I was always stealing the ball from them when I was young. Years later, they realize that I wasn’t in the way. They couldn’t get past me, and I was stealing the ball from them and their friends, so I think it’s just a God-given gift. Not to take anything away from any defenders that came before me. There’s a lot of guys that I obviously admire. The Gary Paytons, me growing up in Seattle being able to watch him play. Even my peers now, the Patrick Beverleys and the Kawhi Leonards, I admire those guys. But I feel like I go out there, and I just compete. I just focus on myself. It’s funny, me and Kyrie Irving spoke about this, I’ve never even really watched film on someone’s moves. It’s all instincts for me. I just go out there, and I just try to play as hard as I can and try to read guy’s moves and make everything hard on them on every possession.

When you talked to the media after you signed with the HEAT, you said that you always felt that you’d fit in perfectly with the team. How has that process gone in workouts/camp, and what has been your favorite part about the culture thus far?

It’s been going well. I just can’t wait until I can see how I gel with these guys and be able to play off these guys and figure out where I fit in on the team so I can make sure I bring it every single night, whatever role that I’m given, and make sure I maximize that so we can have the best year possible.

BREAKING: Avery Bradley and @moe_harkless are in the building hoopin!



Enjoy your first look at our new #HEATCulture additions on the court pic.twitter.com/fKvMNcDYdT — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 2, 2020

You haven’t played in a game since March 10, so how excited are you to finally get back on the court in a few weeks against the Pelicans on Dec. 14?

I’m ready. I’m ready, man. I’ve been waiting. I’m ready. I’m ready.

What has been the biggest challenge in getting back into game shape?

It’s a good question. I think I can’t really answer that question. We’re just going to have to wait and see because it doesn’t matter how much you work out. It’s not a game, so I think those games — we only play two games — but I’m sure we’ll be prepared. We’ll do whatever it takes to make sure that we’re prepared for the first game.

You obviously didn’t participate in the NBA bubble since you wanted to protect your son, but you and your wife still made an impact off the court for the WNBA by donating more than $30,000 to give moms supplies in the bubble. What prompted you to do that?

I think me growing up having a single mom, knowing that some of the moms — there wasn’t many moms that were there with their kids, but there were some — they didn’t have things for their kids to do, so I just wanted to provide them with any help I could. And being at home, you’re able to sit back and observe everything and see where you can help, just like with my teammates. I was consistently talking to my teammates, trying to keep them motivated, keeping guys positive, keeping guys together. And I think that was something on the side that I saw, and I was like, ‘Man, can I help?’ And they said, ‘Yeah!’ And I was able to provide them with some help, and so, it was really special to me. It meant a lot.

Outside of winning a championship, you said in our group zoom call that your goal this season is to get back on the All-Defensive Team. How do you feel this coaching staff and players like Jimmy can help you get back to that?

I think they can really help me. As you know, I think, ultimately, you have to have people out there promoting it for you, too. Obviously, this is entertainment, too. It’s a business, so I think that’s a part of it. But for me, I think those guys can really help me. I think I can help those guys. They’re going to be able to see what I can bring on the defensive end because I know at times they’re going to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, he made that easier for me.’ Because I’m going to compete every possession.

How have your discussions been with the guys on the team?

I’m looking forward to getting to know the guys. I’m so excited to play with Udonis Haslem. I’m happy he’s back, and I can probably learn so much from him, Andre Iguodala, all these guys. I’m just so happy to be here. It’s a blessing, man.

You bringing up UD made this question pop into my head. When you were on the other side playing for the Celtics against the HEAT in the Big 3 Era, was UD a guy that you always knew was that guy?

Yeah, we knew. We knew because we felt like everyone on our team was that guy, you know what I mean? That was our mentality. That was our identity. We wanted to fight every single game. Not literally fight, but we wanted to try to out-hustle, out toughen everybody that we played against. And UD was one of those guys that we knew was going to do the same.

I read that when you were seven-years-old, you told your dad that you wanted to be in the NBA. And here you are now in your 11th season, having gone through so much with the passing of your mother in September of 2013, to the birth of your son shortly thereafter — I read an article about the dream your wife had about your mother, and why you call your son Liam — how did you find the strength to have one of your best seasons after that, and how would you describe this entire journey as a whole?

It was hard. A lot of people don’t know, but my dad passed before this past season with the Lakers, which I think had a bit to do with my decision with my son, too, because I was like, ‘Man, I can’t lose my son after losing both parents.’ So, it was tough, man. But I think, ultimately, my wife, God, helps you get through all those times, and basketball becomes your sanctuary. It becomes somewhere that you can go out and just express yourself, be free, and leave everything out on the court, and that’s how I used it. I used it as motivation for me to play for my mother and my father, and ultimately, just my family. So, that’s going to be my same mentality this year, and I’m happy that I’m going to have this family to be a part of that journey with.