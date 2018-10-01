Prized Possession: HEAT at Spurs (9/30/18)

This team has been together for quite some time, and with that comes a chemistry that some teams don’t have the luxury of building. As the season begins, one thing to watch are individual improvements that are worked on in the offseason. From shot selection to passing skills, most everyone if not all of this Miami HEAT team will have added something to their list of skills that will make an impact as the season moves forward. With their first preseason game in the books, the HEAT fall short to the Spurs 100-104 on Sunday night.

Derrick Jones Jr. is known for his dunks, but he’s also very instinctive on defense. The Spurs send the ball down low, and the forward jumps from the opposite block to get the block.

It’s not every day that you see anyone at seven feet tall, dribbling the ball full court to finish with a euro-step. While the NBA is changing everyone else is also adapting, and it looks like Hassan Whiteside worked on his ability to facilitate for himself with the basketball in his hands.