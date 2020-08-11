HEAT Face Thunder In Second To Last Seeding Game

Miami HEAT (44-27) at Oklahoma City Thunder (43-27)

Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 @ 8:00PM

Seeding Game #7 (3-3)

Location: Visa Athletic Center - Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: FOX Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, Mix 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Item of the Game: Spalding Miami HEAT Mini Ball

Tipoff Magazine: View here

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Thunder meet for their second match-up this season and Miami’s seventh Seeding Game.

- Earlier this season, the HEAT won, 115-108, in Oklahoma City on 1/17.

- The HEAT is 24-39 all-time versus the Thunder during the regular season, including 13-18 in home games and 11-21 on the road.

What to watch for:

- Miami can clinch the 4th seed with a win or an Indiana loss. A first round matchup with the Pacers would be locked in with an Indiana win or a Philadelphia loss.

- Kendrick Nunn (self isolating) and KZ Okpala (personal) are both out. Kelly Olynyk (bruised thumb) is probable for tonight's game.

- Tyler Herro has recorded 110 made three-point field goals this season, just four short from tying Mario Chalmers for the second-most by a rookie in franchise history.

- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 56-straight games, the longest streak in franchise history.

Last Game:

Thanks to two big runs in the third quarter, the HEAT pulled away from the Pacers and ultimately closed things out in a 114-92 beatdown Monday night at VISA Athletic Center in Orlando. Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 19 points (he did not play in the 4th).