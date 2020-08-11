HEAT Face Thunder In Second To Last Seeding Game
Game starts at 8PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT (44-27) at Oklahoma City Thunder (43-27)
Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 @ 8:00PM
Seeding Game #7 (3-3)
Location: Visa Athletic Center - Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports
TV: FOX Sports Sun
Radio: 790AM, Mix 98.3FM (Espanol)
Uniform: Association - White
Item of the Game: Spalding Miami HEAT Mini Ball
Tipoff Magazine: View here
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Thunder meet for their second match-up this season and Miami’s seventh Seeding Game.
- Earlier this season, the HEAT won, 115-108, in Oklahoma City on 1/17.
- The HEAT is 24-39 all-time versus the Thunder during the regular season, including 13-18 in home games and 11-21 on the road.
What to watch for:
- Miami can clinch the 4th seed with a win or an Indiana loss. A first round matchup with the Pacers would be locked in with an Indiana win or a Philadelphia loss.
- Kendrick Nunn (self isolating) and KZ Okpala (personal) are both out. Kelly Olynyk (bruised thumb) is probable for tonight's game.
- Tyler Herro has recorded 110 made three-point field goals this season, just four short from tying Mario Chalmers for the second-most by a rookie in franchise history.
- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 56-straight games, the longest streak in franchise history.
Last Game:
Thanks to two big runs in the third quarter, the HEAT pulled away from the Pacers and ultimately closed things out in a 114-92 beatdown Monday night at VISA Athletic Center in Orlando. Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 19 points (he did not play in the 4th).
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|112.3
|POINTS PER GAME
|110.4
|109.0
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|108.4
|.469
|FG PCT.
|.470
|.447
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.455
|.381
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.355
|.782
|FT PCT.
|.798
|44.4
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|42.7
|42.3
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.6
|26.1
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|21.8
|7.42
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.69
|14.9
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.6
|13.9
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.1
|4.58
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.90
NEXT UP: