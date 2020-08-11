HEAT Face Thunder In Second To Last Seeding Game

Game starts at 8PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Aug 11, 2020

Miami HEAT (44-27) at Oklahoma City Thunder (43-27)

Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 @ 8:00PM

Seeding Game #7 (3-3)

Location: Visa Athletic Center - Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: FOX Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, Mix 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Item of the Game: Spalding Miami HEAT Mini Ball

Tipoff Magazine: View here

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Thunder meet for their second match-up this season and Miami’s seventh Seeding Game.

- Earlier this season, the HEAT won, 115-108, in Oklahoma City on 1/17.

- The HEAT is 24-39 all-time versus the Thunder during the regular season, including 13-18 in home games and 11-21 on the road.

What to watch for:

- Miami can clinch the 4th seed with a win or an Indiana loss. A first round matchup with the Pacers would be locked in with an Indiana win or a Philadelphia loss.

- Kendrick Nunn (self isolating) and KZ Okpala (personal) are both out. Kelly Olynyk (bruised thumb) is probable for tonight's game.

- Tyler Herro has recorded 110 made three-point field goals this season, just four short from tying Mario Chalmers for the second-most by a rookie in franchise history. 

- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 56-straight games, the longest streak in franchise history. 

Last Game:

Thanks to two big runs in the third quarter, the HEAT pulled away from the Pacers and ultimately closed things out in a 114-92 beatdown Monday night at VISA Athletic Center in Orlando. Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 19 points (he did not play in the 4th).

HEAT Category Opponent
112.3 POINTS PER GAME 110.4
109.0 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 108.4
.469 FG PCT. .470
.447 OPPONENT FG PCT. .455
.381 3-PT FG PCT. .355
.782 FT PCT. .798
44.4 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 42.7
42.3 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.6
26.1 ASSISTS PER GAME 21.8
7.42 STEALS PER GAME 7.69
14.9 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.6
13.9 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.1
4.58 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.90
