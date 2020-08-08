HEAT Face Suns In Saturday Night Showdown

Miami HEAT (43-26) vs. Phoenix Suns (30-39)

Saturday, August 8th at 7:30PM

Seeding Game #5 (2-2)

Location: Visa Athletic Center - Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: FOX Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, Mix 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Item of the Game: 47' Brand ViceWave Dad Hat

Tipoff Magazine: View here

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Suns meet for their second match-up this season and Miami’s fifth Seeding Game.

- Earlier this season, the HEAT recorded a, 124-108, win in Phoenix on 11/7 and has currently won five of their last six overall matchups against the Suns.

- The HEAT is 29-33 all-time versus Phoenix during the regular season, including 15-16 in home games and 14-17 on the road.

What to watch for:

- Jimmy Butler (right foot) will not play in tonight's game vs the Suns. Kendrick Nunn (personal) and KZ Okpala (personal) are both out.

- Goran Dragic (ankle) is questionable.

- Miami comes into the matchup 3 games behind Boston for the 3rd seed and 1 game ahead of Indiana in the 5th.

- Miami has connected on 931 three-point field goals this season, the most in team history, while shooting them at a 38.3 percent accuracy, the highest percent in the entire league.

- Bam Adebayo has currently played in 155 consecutive games dating back to 4/4/18, the fourth-longest streak in franchise history.

- Duncan Robinson has currently hit 257 three-point field goals this season, 247 more than he did last season when he connected on just 10. That marks as the largest increase from season-to-season in NBA history.

Last Game:

The HEAT fell to the Milwaukee Bucks, on Thursday, 130-116. Miami led by as many as 23 points in the first half where the team scored 73 points despite playing without Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic. Duncan Robinson led the way with 21 points on 5 made three-pointers.