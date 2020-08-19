HEAT Look To Take 2-0 Lead Over Pacers

Game starts at 1:00PM on FOX Sports Sun & ESPN
Miami HEAT
Posted: Aug 19, 2020

Miami HEAT at Indiana Pacers

Thursday, August 20 @ 1:00PM

Round One, Game Two

HEAT Lead 1-0

Location: The Field House at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: FOX Sports Sun & ESPN

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

What to watch for:

- Jae Crowder (sprained left ankle) is questionable for game two. Gabe Vincent (shoulder) and KZ Okpala (personal reasons) are both out.

- When Miami wins Game One of a series, they have gone on to post a 17-5 record in those series, including winning 8 of the last 9.

- Jimmy Butler scored 28 points in Game One against IND, the fourth-most by a player in their postseason HEAT debut.

- Miami entered the 2020 playoffs with an all-time 124-100 (.554) postseason record, the fourth-highest in NBA history.

- Duncan Robinson hit 270 three-point field goals this season, 260 more than he did last season when he connected on just 10. That marks as the largest increase from season-to-season in NBA history.

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Pacers met four times this regular season with Miami winning three of those four matchups.

- The HEAT is 50-67 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 39-20 in home games and 11-47 in road games.

- The teams entered this postseason having faced each other four times during the playoffs with Miami holding a 3-1 series advantage.

Last Game:

Thanks to some timely shooting in the fourth, the HEAT pulled away from the Pacers late and ultimately won 113-101 Tuesday afternoon at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando to take a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference First Round. Jimmy Butler led the way with 28 points.

HEAT Category Opponent
112.0 POINTS PER GAME 109.4
109.1 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 107.5
.468 FG PCT. .476
.448 OPPONENT FG PCT. .446
.379 3-PT FG PCT. .363
.783 FT PCT. .787
44.4 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 42.8
42.5 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 45.2
25.9 ASSISTS PER GAME 25.9
7.49 STEALS PER GAME 7.44
14.9 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.2
14.0 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.7
4.55 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.15
