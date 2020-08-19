HEAT Look To Take 2-0 Lead Over Pacers

Miami HEAT at Indiana Pacers

Thursday, August 20 @ 1:00PM

Round One, Game Two

HEAT Lead 1-0

Location: The Field House at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: FOX Sports Sun & ESPN

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Item of the Game: ViceWave Dad Hat

What to watch for:

- Jae Crowder (sprained left ankle) is questionable for game two. Gabe Vincent (shoulder) and KZ Okpala (personal reasons) are both out.

- When Miami wins Game One of a series, they have gone on to post a 17-5 record in those series, including winning 8 of the last 9.

- Jimmy Butler scored 28 points in Game One against IND, the fourth-most by a player in their postseason HEAT debut.

- Miami entered the 2020 playoffs with an all-time 124-100 (.554) postseason record, the fourth-highest in NBA history.

- Duncan Robinson hit 270 three-point field goals this season, 260 more than he did last season when he connected on just 10. That marks as the largest increase from season-to-season in NBA history.

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Pacers met four times this regular season with Miami winning three of those four matchups.

- The HEAT is 50-67 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 39-20 in home games and 11-47 in road games.

- The teams entered this postseason having faced each other four times during the playoffs with Miami holding a 3-1 series advantage.

Last Game:

Thanks to some timely shooting in the fourth, the HEAT pulled away from the Pacers late and ultimately won 113-101 Tuesday afternoon at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando to take a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference First Round. Jimmy Butler led the way with 28 points.