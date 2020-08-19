HEAT Look To Take 2-0 Lead Over Pacers
Game starts at 1:00PM on FOX Sports Sun & ESPN
Miami HEAT at Indiana Pacers
Thursday, August 20 @ 1:00PM
Round One, Game Two
HEAT Lead 1-0
Location: The Field House at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports
TV: FOX Sports Sun & ESPN
Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)
Uniform: Icon - Black
Item of the Game: ViceWave Dad Hat
What to watch for:
- Jae Crowder (sprained left ankle) is questionable for game two. Gabe Vincent (shoulder) and KZ Okpala (personal reasons) are both out.
- When Miami wins Game One of a series, they have gone on to post a 17-5 record in those series, including winning 8 of the last 9.
- Jimmy Butler scored 28 points in Game One against IND, the fourth-most by a player in their postseason HEAT debut.
- Miami entered the 2020 playoffs with an all-time 124-100 (.554) postseason record, the fourth-highest in NBA history.
- Duncan Robinson hit 270 three-point field goals this season, 260 more than he did last season when he connected on just 10. That marks as the largest increase from season-to-season in NBA history.
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Pacers met four times this regular season with Miami winning three of those four matchups.
- The HEAT is 50-67 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 39-20 in home games and 11-47 in road games.
- The teams entered this postseason having faced each other four times during the playoffs with Miami holding a 3-1 series advantage.
Last Game:
Thanks to some timely shooting in the fourth, the HEAT pulled away from the Pacers late and ultimately won 113-101 Tuesday afternoon at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando to take a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference First Round. Jimmy Butler led the way with 28 points.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|112.0
|POINTS PER GAME
|109.4
|109.1
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|107.5
|.468
|FG PCT.
|.476
|.448
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.446
|.379
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.363
|.783
|FT PCT.
|.787
|44.4
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|42.8
|42.5
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|45.2
|25.9
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|25.9
|7.49
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.44
|14.9
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.2
|14.0
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.7
|4.55
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.15
NEXT UP: