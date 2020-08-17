HEAT Take On Pacers In Game One

Game starts at 4:00PM on FOX Sports Sun & TNT
Miami HEAT
Posted: Aug 17, 2020

Miami HEAT at Indiana Pacers

Tuesday, August 18 @ 4:00PM

Round One, Game One

Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: FOX Sports Sun & TNT

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Pacers met four times this regular season with Miami winning three of those four matchups.

- The HEAT is 50-67 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 39-20 in home games and 11-47 in road games.

- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other four times during the playoffs with Miami holding a 3-1 series advantage. 

What to watch for:

- The HEAT has won 25 playoff series during their postseason history. Their .595 series winning percentage (25-17) is the third-highest among active franchise’s and the fifth-highest all-time in NBA history.

- Tyler Herro enters the postseason having connected on 28-straight free throws, the longest rookie streak in team history.

- Duncan Robinson enters the postseason having made 35-straight free throws.

- The HEAT has currently won at least one postseason road game in 19 consecutive series, the second-longest such streak in NBA history.

HEAT Category Opponent
112.0 POINTS PER GAME 109.4
109.1 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 107.5
.468 FG PCT. .476
.448 OPPONENT FG PCT. .446
.379 3-PT FG PCT. .363
.783 FT PCT. .787
44.4 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 42.8
42.5 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 45.2
25.9 ASSISTS PER GAME 25.9
7.49 STEALS PER GAME 7.44
14.9 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.2
14.0 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.7
4.55 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.15
