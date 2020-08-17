HEAT Take On Pacers In Game One

Miami HEAT at Indiana Pacers

Tuesday, August 18 @ 4:00PM

Round One, Game One

Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: FOX Sports Sun & TNT

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Item of the Game: Buy one black icon jersey and receive the second one for 25% off.

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Pacers met four times this regular season with Miami winning three of those four matchups.

- The HEAT is 50-67 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 39-20 in home games and 11-47 in road games.

- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other four times during the playoffs with Miami holding a 3-1 series advantage.

What to watch for:

- The HEAT has won 25 playoff series during their postseason history. Their .595 series winning percentage (25-17) is the third-highest among active franchise’s and the fifth-highest all-time in NBA history.

- Tyler Herro enters the postseason having connected on 28-straight free throws, the longest rookie streak in team history.

- Duncan Robinson enters the postseason having made 35-straight free throws.

- The HEAT has currently won at least one postseason road game in 19 consecutive series, the second-longest such streak in NBA history.