HEAT Take On Pacers In Game One
Game starts at 4:00PM on FOX Sports Sun & TNT
Miami HEAT at Indiana Pacers
Tuesday, August 18 @ 4:00PM
Round One, Game One
Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports
TV: FOX Sports Sun & TNT
Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)
Uniform: Icon - Black
Item of the Game: Buy one black icon jersey and receive the second one for 25% off.
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Pacers met four times this regular season with Miami winning three of those four matchups.
- The HEAT is 50-67 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 39-20 in home games and 11-47 in road games.
- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other four times during the playoffs with Miami holding a 3-1 series advantage.
What to watch for:
- The HEAT has won 25 playoff series during their postseason history. Their .595 series winning percentage (25-17) is the third-highest among active franchise’s and the fifth-highest all-time in NBA history.
- Tyler Herro enters the postseason having connected on 28-straight free throws, the longest rookie streak in team history.
- Duncan Robinson enters the postseason having made 35-straight free throws.
- The HEAT has currently won at least one postseason road game in 19 consecutive series, the second-longest such streak in NBA history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|112.0
|POINTS PER GAME
|109.4
|109.1
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|107.5
|.468
|FG PCT.
|.476
|.448
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.446
|.379
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.363
|.783
|FT PCT.
|.787
|44.4
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|42.8
|42.5
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|45.2
|25.9
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|25.9
|7.49
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.44
|14.9
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.2
|14.0
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.7
|4.55
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.15
NEXT UP: