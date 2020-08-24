Gameday Rundown: HEAT On The Cusp Of Reaching Semi-Finals
Game starts at 6:30 PM on FOX Sports Sun & TNT
Miami HEAT vs. Indiana Pacers
Monday, August 24 @ 6:30PM
Round One, Game Four
HEAT Lead 3-0
Location: The Field House at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports
TV: FOX Sports Sun & TNT
Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)
Uniform: Icon - Black
What to watch for:
- Jae Crowder (ankle), Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle), Andre Iguodala (hip), Chris Silva (groin) are all questionable for Game four. Gabe Vincent (shoulder) is out.
- The HEAT has held a 3-0 series lead six previous times, having recorded a sweep in four of those six instances.
- Tyler Herro has recorded 50 points in his first three postseason games (15, 15, 20), all off the bench, marking as the second-most points in NBA history by a rookie reserve in their first three playoff games.
- The HEAT is currently 17-11 against the Pacers in postseason play.
- Miami connected on 18 three-point field goals in game two, marking the most made during a single game in HEAT postseason history.
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Pacers met four times this regular season with Miami winning three of those four matchups.
- The HEAT is 50-67 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 39-20 in home games and 11-47 in road games.
- The teams entered this postseason having faced each other four times during the playoffs with Miami holding a 3-1 series advantage.
Last Game:
While Indiana gave Miami its best shot and nearly came all the way back from 20 down, the HEAT made enough plays late to come away with a 124-115 victory Saturday afternoon at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference First Round. Jimmy Butler led the way with 27 points.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|115.3
|POINTS PER GAME
|105.3
|.474
|FG PCT.
|.469
|.427
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.374
|.781
|FT PCT.
|.800
|40.7
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|37.3
|24.0
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|23.3
|9.00
|STEALS PER GAME
|9.67
|14.3
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.3
|4.33
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.33
