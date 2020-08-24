Gameday Rundown: HEAT On The Cusp Of Reaching Semi-Finals

Game starts at 6:30 PM on FOX Sports Sun & TNT
Miami HEAT
Posted: Aug 23, 2020

Miami HEAT vs. Indiana Pacers

Monday, August 24 @ 6:30PM

Round One, Game Four

HEAT Lead 3-0

Location: The Field House at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: FOX Sports Sun & TNT

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

What to watch for:

- Jae Crowder (ankle), Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle), Andre Iguodala (hip), Chris Silva (groin) are all questionable for Game four. Gabe Vincent (shoulder) is out.

- The HEAT has held a 3-0 series lead six previous times, having recorded a sweep in four of those six instances.

- Tyler Herro has recorded 50 points in his first three postseason games (15, 15, 20), all off the bench, marking as the second-most points in NBA history by a rookie reserve in their first three playoff games.

- The HEAT is currently 17-11 against the Pacers in postseason play.

- Miami connected on 18 three-point field goals in game two, marking the most made during a single game in HEAT postseason history.

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Pacers met four times this regular season with Miami winning three of those four matchups.

- The HEAT is 50-67 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 39-20 in home games and 11-47 in road games.

- The teams entered this postseason having faced each other four times during the playoffs with Miami holding a 3-1 series advantage.

Last Game:

While Indiana gave Miami its best shot and nearly came all the way back from 20 down, the HEAT made enough plays late to come away with a 124-115 victory Saturday afternoon at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference First Round. Jimmy Butler led the way with 27 points.

HEAT Category Opponent
115.3 POINTS PER GAME 105.3
.474 FG PCT. .469
.427 3-PT FG PCT. .374
.781 FT PCT. .800
40.7 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 37.3
24.0 ASSISTS PER GAME 23.3
9.00 STEALS PER GAME 9.67
14.3 TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.3
4.33 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.33
