Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Take Commanding 3-0 Lead
Game starts at 3:30PM on FOX Sports Sun and TNT
Miami HEAT vs. Indiana Pacers
Saturday, August 22 @ 3:30PM
Round One, Game Three
HEAT Lead 2-0
Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports
TV: FOX Sports Sun & TNT
Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)
Uniform: Icon - Black
Item of the Game: BLM Collection
What to watch for:
- Jae Crowder (ankle) and Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) are both questionable for Game three. Gabe Vincent (shoulder) and KZ Okpala (personal reasons) are out.
- Miami has never lost a series when up 2-0, they have gone on to post a 14-0 record in those series.
- Miami connected on 18 three-point field goals in game two, marking the most made during a single game in HEAT postseason history.
- Duncan Robinson hit seven from beyond the arc in game two, tying the HEAT playoff record for a single game.
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Pacers met four times this regular season with Miami winning three of those four matchups.
- The HEAT is 50-67 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 39-20 in home games and 11-47 in road games.
- The teams entered this postseason having faced each other four times during the playoffs with Miami holding a 3-1 series advantage.
Last Game:
After a nip-and-tuck first half, the HEAT were able to seize control in the third quarter and defeat the Pacers 109-100 Thursday afternoon at The Field House in Orlando to take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference First Round. In addition to playing stout defense, Miami also set a postseason franchise record with 18 treys. Duncan Robinson led the way with 24 points and tied a franchise record with 7 made three-pointers.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|111.0
|POINTS PER GAME
|100.5
|.484
|FG PCT.
|.459
|.343
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.379
|.736
|FT PCT.
|.833
|38.0
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|37.5
|24.5
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|23.5
|8.50
|STEALS PER GAME
|9.50
|13.0
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|16.0
|5.50
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.50
NEXT UP: