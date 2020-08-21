Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Take Commanding 3-0 Lead

Game starts at 3:30PM on FOX Sports Sun and TNT
Miami HEAT
Posted: Aug 21, 2020

Miami HEAT vs. Indiana Pacers 

Saturday, August 22 @ 3:30PM

Round One, Game Three

HEAT Lead 2-0

Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: FOX Sports Sun & TNT

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Item of the Game: BLM Collection

What to watch for:

- Jae Crowder (ankle) and Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) are both questionable for Game three. Gabe Vincent (shoulder) and KZ Okpala (personal reasons) are out.

- Miami has never lost a series when up 2-0, they have gone on to post a 14-0 record in those series.

- Miami connected on 18 three-point field goals in game two, marking the most made during a single game in HEAT postseason history.

-  Duncan Robinson hit seven from beyond the arc in game two, tying the HEAT playoff record for a single game. 

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Pacers met four times this regular season with Miami winning three of those four matchups.

- The HEAT is 50-67 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 39-20 in home games and 11-47 in road games.

- The teams entered this postseason having faced each other four times during the playoffs with Miami holding a 3-1 series advantage.

Last Game:

After a nip-and-tuck first half, the HEAT were able to seize control in the third quarter and defeat the Pacers 109-100 Thursday afternoon at The Field House in Orlando to take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference First Round. In addition to playing stout defense, Miami also set a postseason franchise record with 18 treys. Duncan Robinson led the way with 24 points and tied a franchise record with 7 made three-pointers.

HEAT Category Opponent
111.0 POINTS PER GAME 100.5
.484 FG PCT. .459
.343 3-PT FG PCT. .379
.736 FT PCT. .833
38.0 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 37.5
24.5 ASSISTS PER GAME 23.5
8.50 STEALS PER GAME 9.50
13.0 TURNOVERS PER GAME 16.0
5.50 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.50
Heat

