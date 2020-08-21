Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Take Commanding 3-0 Lead

Miami HEAT vs. Indiana Pacers

Saturday, August 22 @ 3:30PM

Round One, Game Three

HEAT Lead 2-0

Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: FOX Sports Sun & TNT

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Item of the Game: BLM Collection

What to watch for:

- Jae Crowder (ankle) and Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) are both questionable for Game three. Gabe Vincent (shoulder) and KZ Okpala (personal reasons) are out.

- Miami has never lost a series when up 2-0, they have gone on to post a 14-0 record in those series.

- Miami connected on 18 three-point field goals in game two, marking the most made during a single game in HEAT postseason history.

- Duncan Robinson hit seven from beyond the arc in game two, tying the HEAT playoff record for a single game.

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Pacers met four times this regular season with Miami winning three of those four matchups.

- The HEAT is 50-67 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 39-20 in home games and 11-47 in road games.

- The teams entered this postseason having faced each other four times during the playoffs with Miami holding a 3-1 series advantage.

Last Game:

After a nip-and-tuck first half, the HEAT were able to seize control in the third quarter and defeat the Pacers 109-100 Thursday afternoon at The Field House in Orlando to take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference First Round. In addition to playing stout defense, Miami also set a postseason franchise record with 18 treys. Duncan Robinson led the way with 24 points and tied a franchise record with 7 made three-pointers.