HEAT Close Out Seeding Play Against Pacers

Miami HEAT (44-28) at Indiana Pacers (44-28)

Friday, August 14 @ 4:00PM

Seeding Game #8 (3-4)

Location: AdventHealth Arena ▫ Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: FOX Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Pacers meet for their fourth and final match-up this regular season and Miami’s eighth and final Seeding Game.

- Earlier this season, the HEAT has won the previous three match-ups.

- The HEAT is 50-66 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 39-20 in home games and 11-46 on the road.

What to watch for:

- Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, KZ Okpala and Gabe Vincent have all been ruled out for today's game. Jae Crowder, Andre Iguodala and Derrick Jones Jr. are all questionable to play.

- Miami can clinch the 4th seed and virtual home court advantage, in the 1st-round, with a win.

- The HEAT has recorded at least 30 assists 17 different times this season, the most during a single-season in team history.

- The HEAT’s rookies are averaging 26.2 points this season, the third-highest overall average in the NBA.

Last Game:

Although the HEAT looked strong for most of the night, they couldn’t quite hold on in a narrow 116-115 loss to the Thunder Wednesday at VISA Athletic Center. Tyler Herro scored a career-high 30 points.