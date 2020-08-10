Primetime Matchup With Pacers

Miami HEAT (43-27) vs. Indiana Pacers (43-27)

Monday, August 10th @ 8:00PM

Seeding Game #6 (2-3)

Location: Visa Athletic Center - Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: FOX Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: City - ViceWave

Item of the Game: New Era ViceWave Dad Hat

Tipoff Magazine: View here

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Pacers meet for their third of four match-ups this season and Miami’s sixth Seeding Game.

- Earlier this season, the HEAT won both previous match-ups.

- The HEAT is 49-66 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 38-20 in home games and 11-

46 on the road.

What to watch for:

- Jimmy Butler (right foot) and Goran Dragic (ankle) are questionable for tonight's game vs the Pacers. Kendrick Nunn (self isolating) and KZ Okpala (personal) are both out.

- Miami comes into the matchup 4 games behind Boston for the 3rd seed and tied with Indiana for the 5th.

- Jimmy Butler is just three steals shy from his 100th steal of the season.

- Adebayo has dished out 360 assists this season, becoming the only player in team history 6’9” or taller with at least 300 assists in a season.

- Miami has connected on 942 three-point field goals this season accounting for 36 percent of their total points, marking as the highest percentage of points coming from beyond the arc in team history.

Last Game:

The HEAT fell short to the Phoenix Suns, on Saturday night, 119-112. Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson cobined for 50 points.