Primetime Matchup With Pacers
Game starts at 8PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT (43-27) vs. Indiana Pacers (43-27)
Monday, August 10th @ 8:00PM
Seeding Game #6 (2-3)
Location: Visa Athletic Center - Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports
TV: FOX Sports Sun
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: City - ViceWave
Item of the Game: New Era ViceWave Dad Hat
Tipoff Magazine: View here
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Pacers meet for their third of four match-ups this season and Miami’s sixth Seeding Game.
- Earlier this season, the HEAT won both previous match-ups.
- The HEAT is 49-66 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 38-20 in home games and 11-
46 on the road.
What to watch for:
- Jimmy Butler (right foot) and Goran Dragic (ankle) are questionable for tonight's game vs the Pacers. Kendrick Nunn (self isolating) and KZ Okpala (personal) are both out.
- Miami comes into the matchup 4 games behind Boston for the 3rd seed and tied with Indiana for the 5th.
- Jimmy Butler is just three steals shy from his 100th steal of the season.
- Adebayo has dished out 360 assists this season, becoming the only player in team history 6’9” or taller with at least 300 assists in a season.
- Miami has connected on 942 three-point field goals this season accounting for 36 percent of their total points, marking as the highest percentage of points coming from beyond the arc in team history.
Last Game:
The HEAT fell short to the Phoenix Suns, on Saturday night, 119-112. Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson cobined for 50 points.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|112.3
|POINTS PER GAME
|109.7
|109.2
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|107.7
|.469
|FG PCT.
|.478
|.448
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.449
|.382
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.364
|.784
|FT PCT.
|.790
|44.2
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|42.5
|42.3
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.9
|26.1
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|25.9
|7.37
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.31
|14.9
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.1
|13.8
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.5
|4.51
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.17
NEXT UP: