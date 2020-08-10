Primetime Matchup With Pacers

Game starts at 8PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Aug 10, 2020

Miami HEAT (43-27) vs. Indiana Pacers (43-27)

Monday, August 10th @ 8:00PM

Seeding Game #6 (2-3)

Location: Visa Athletic Center - Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: FOX Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: City - ViceWave

Item of the Game: New Era ViceWave Dad Hat

Tipoff Magazine: View here

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Pacers meet for their third of four match-ups this season and Miami’s sixth Seeding Game.

- Earlier this season, the HEAT won both previous match-ups.

- The HEAT is 49-66 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 38-20 in home games and 11-
46 on the road.

What to watch for:

- Jimmy Butler (right foot) and Goran Dragic (ankle) are questionable for tonight's game vs the Pacers. Kendrick Nunn (self isolating) and KZ Okpala (personal) are both out.

- Miami comes into the matchup 4 games behind Boston for the 3rd seed and tied with Indiana for the 5th.

- Jimmy Butler is just three steals shy from his 100th steal of the season.

- Adebayo has dished out 360 assists this season, becoming the only player in team history 6’9” or taller with at least 300 assists in a season.

- Miami has connected on 942 three-point field goals this season accounting for 36 percent of their total points, marking as the highest percentage of points coming from beyond the arc in team history.

Last Game:

The HEAT fell short to the Phoenix Suns, on Saturday night, 119-112. Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson cobined for 50 points.

HEAT Category Opponent
112.3 POINTS PER GAME 109.7
109.2 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 107.7
.469 FG PCT. .478
.448 OPPONENT FG PCT. .449
.382 3-PT FG PCT. .364
.784 FT PCT. .790
44.2 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 42.5
42.3 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.9
26.1 ASSISTS PER GAME 25.9
7.37 STEALS PER GAME 7.31
14.9 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.1
13.8 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.5
4.51 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.17
Heat

hpFeatured

